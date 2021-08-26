ecsu back to school bash 2021

Back-to-School Cut

Tymere Kee, a fourth-grader at P.W. Moore Elementary, gets a free haircut from barber James Cox, of Design By Purpose, during WRVS's annual Back to School and Food Drive in the R.L. Vaughan Center at ECSU, Sunday. Barbers representing four different area barber shops provided free haircuts during the event. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance