CURRITUCK — J.P. Knapp Early College High School Principal Denise Fallon likened Thursday's convocation for the first day of school to the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Minus the fire, Fallon said.
“I am excited about doing some of these normal things,” Fallon said. "I haven’t seen some of these kids forever, and they look so different."
Last year’s opening day convocation at J.P. Knapp was canceled because of COVID-19 as the school was in remote learning the first semester.
“It (convocation) helps the seniors focus in on the last leg of that journey here," Fallon said. "This is the last first day of their school career here.”
Fallon said many of last year’s seniors were disappointed that the opening day convocation for the 2020-21 year was canceled.
“They like to see their name up there on the screen and show what their plans are and what they want to study after high school,” Fallon said.
JP Knapp Early College High School is the first school in the area to start the 2021-22 school year. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College, Camden Early College and the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies begin classes on Monday. Other public schools in the region begin the school year Aug. 23. Two private schools in the region, The Albemarle School and Victory Christian School, begin their new year on Tuesday and on Aug. 25, respectively.
On Thursday, Knapp welcomed 273 students in grades 9-12 and five new staff members for the first day of school.
Each member of the senior class was recognized during the hour-long assembly in the school’s gym. Each senior was also given a “survival kit” that included school T-shirt and information on the upcoming year in a school backpack.
JP Knapp has 74 seniors but the total enrollment is a little off from previous years because of a smaller freshman class, Fallon said.
“It’s a little bit lower,” Fallon said of the enrollment. “Our applications were a little bit lower than normal so our ninth-grade group is a little bit smaller than we traditionally have.’’
Fallon said she supported the Currituck Board of Education’s unanimous vote to make mask-wearing optional for students and staff. Masks, however, are mandatory on the district's school busses for students and drivers.
A majority of students attending the opening day assembly were not wearing a mask.
“I’m excited to see the smiling faces of these kids,” Fallon said.
Madison Bowyer said she is excited for a senior year that is almost back to normal. She also was pleased that masks are optional.
“I’m so lucky to have a senior year, I get prom, pictures,” Bowyer said. “Most of us are willing to wear masks if we are asked but we are glad it was optional.”
Bowyer is planning to study pre-med in college and is looking at the University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary. Bowyer had been on campus all week volunteering to get the school ready as part of her community service requirements.
“My goal this year is to create good memories and keep my grades where they are,” Bowyer said. “I have over 100 hours of community service over my four years here.”
Part of that community service had Bowyer volunteering at the Currituck County Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I helped with vaccination cards and vaccination forms,” Bowyer said. “It saved them a lot of time because they were swamped. I got to see how COVID affected small places like us.”
Senior Connor Chessick said he is glad that remote learning is now just a bad memory.
“It’s wonderful to be back at school,” Chessick said. “Sitting at home, it is really, really tough to learn online. Being at school is a great learning environment.’’
Chessick said he hopes to major in biology in college and then become a microbiologist to “study microorganisms and discover new vaccines.”
That career path was a goal of Chessick’s even before the pandemic hit in spring 2020.
“I already had an interest in it but COVID definitely did boost it though,” Chessick said. “I hope to be able to help people.”
Knapp students learned remotely for the first semester last year but the school brought some students in small groups back to campus last fall who were struggling academically.
Fallon said she helped the school prepare for in-person learning last spring.
“That had a tremendous impact, not only for those students but also on that transition for us because we had already brought a few kids back,” Fallon said. “We were able to work through some of the details of what it was like to have students on campus.”
While masks are optional, other precautions implemented during the pandemic are still in place. That includes extensive cleaning of the school, hand sanitizing stations and touchless water fountains where students can refill bottles of water.
“We literally have hand sanitizer everywhere,” Fallon said.
All courses can be honors level at J.P. Knapp and the main demographic at the school is students planning to go to a four-year university. Students take classes at the Currituck and Elizabeth City campuses of the College of The Albemarle.
Last year’s graduating class saw around 80 percent graduate with at least an associate’s degree, work certification or career diploma.
“We really spend time on building college-career readiness skills,” Fallon said. “We are very purposeful with that instruction for students.”