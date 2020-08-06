While Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan for reopening North Carolina schools rules out in-person-only instruction for public schools, it doesn’t apply to private schools.
As a result, private schools across the state are choosing to reopen the school year with in-person instruction.
Albemarle School in Elizabeth City has plans in place to hold face-to-face classes this fall while complying with COVID-19 public health guidelines.
Melvin Hawkins, headmaster at Albemarle School, said the school’s board of directors voted to reopen Aug. 17 with face-to-face learning for students.
The first three days, Aug. 17-20, will be a phase-in, with a third of the students in each grade coming in to learn about new procedures and regulations such as using hand sanitizer and wearing masks. Those days will be half days.
All students will come to school beginning Aug. 20, Hawkins said.
Throughout each school day all students will be wearing masks, Hawkins said. “It will be kindergarten and up,” he added.
Hawkins explained that parents have received advance information about the requirement for students to wear masks and about other changes such as traffic flow through the building.
The school will be screening all students and staff as they arrive each day, using temperature checks and screening questions.
Students will notice other changes at the school. They will not be able to hang out in the gym before school starts, for example. Instead, they will have to go directly to their classroom and remain there, Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the school’s relatively small class sizes will help with the implementation of social distancing. The board has already capped class sizes at 18 and all classes have from 10-17 students each.
Most classes have 13-14 students. Hawkins said those class sizes will work well for social distancing.
Many teachers have removed from their classroom everything except student desks and the teacher desk in order to help with social distancing.
“They have created as much space as is possible,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the school will be staying in touch with Albemarle Regional Health Services officials for the latest health safety advice as the semester progresses.
New Life Academy, another area private school, announced on its website that it plans to reopen on its original start date of Sept. 8. However, it will not offer aftercare this school year in order to keep students safe in classrooms.
Victory Christian School also has announced that it, too, will be offering in-person instruction this fall.
Citing unfavorable COVID-19 trends, Cooper announced last week that K-12 public schools could reopen under officials referred to as “Plan B.” The option offers a hybrid of online and in-person instruction. It requires “moderate social distancing” such as limiting how many students can be in school. It also requires all students and school staff to wear masks while at school.
Cooper also allowed school districts to reopen under what officials refer to as “Plan C,” which is remote-only instruction. Most area school districts plan to open with remote-only instruction for at least the first nine weeks of the school year before transitioning to Plan B.