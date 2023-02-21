...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust up to 25 to 30 mph across northeast North
Carolina from midday through early this evening. These breezy and
warm conditions will result in low humidity values from 25 to 35
percent across the area. This, along with drying fuels such as
leaves and tree litter will result in an Increased Fire Danger
across the area.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
The backstop at Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek, shown Monday, collapsed during high winds over the weekend. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation officials hope to know more by Friday how long repairs to the backstop will take.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation officials hope to know more later this week how long it will take to repair the backstop at Holmes Field that collapsed this weekend, apparently as a result of strong wind gusts.
The backstop — the section of the baseball field’s fencing directly behind home plate — collapsed forward onto the field at Knobbs Creek sometime this weekend.
Sean Clark, director of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation, said the damage is believed to have been caused by “strong gusts of wind” that came through the region with rainstorms on Friday and Saturday evenings. No other parks and recreation facilities were damaged during the inclement weather, he said.
Clark said city officials had just started assessing the damage to the backstop. The city is working with a fencing company to assess whether any of the damaged backstop, which Clark believes was constructed in the 1980s, can be salvaged. Once that assessment is complete, the city will know more about how much the repair will cost and how long it will take to complete, he said.
“Hopefully we’ll know more by Friday,” Clark said. “We’ll move forward from there.”
Damages to the backstop will temporarily require Mid-Atlantic Christian University, which plays its home games at Holmes Field, to play somewhere else in the meantime.
Mike Louis, MACU’s head baseball coach, said Monday the team plans to play Friday’s game on the field behind Pasquotank County High School. The team has another 12 home games left in the season after Friday’s game and he’s hopeful the backstop can be repaired in time so most of them can be played at Holmes Field.
Holmes Field will also be the home park of the River City Skippers, the new summer collegiate baseball team that will play its inaugural season in the 15-team North State League in Elizabeth City. The Skippers, for whom Louis serves as general manager, are currently scheduled to play their first home game at Holmes Field on May 20 against the Fayetteville Chutes.
Clark said he is aware that MACU has a string of upcoming home games that are scheduled to be played at Holmes Field. Noting the urgency of the team’s needs, he said, “We may be able to put some things together in two weeks.”
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said Tuesday he was made aware of the damage to the backstop but didn’t know if it was caused by inclement weather. He noted that heavy rains and “gusting winds” were forecast to cross the area Friday and Saturday evenings but said no tornadoes or straight-line winds were reported.
He said no damage from the weekend weather had been reported to his office.