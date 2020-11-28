As someone who started as College of The Albemarle president shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Jack Bagwell suddenly found himself not only in a new job but — like others all around him — seemingly in a new world.
“It has been a little bit of a roller coaster for us all,” Bagwell, who became COA’s president during the first week of December last year, said during a recent interview.
Bagwell, who came to COA from Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood, South Carolina, said COA has made progress despite the challenges the public health crisis has posed.
“We don’t want to use COVID as an excuse,” Bagwell said. “I don’t think it has stopped our progress.”
It hasn’t appeared to.
Earlier this month the college started a commercial driver’s licensing program in Chowan County. New construction on COA facilities has begun in both Currituck and Dare, and plans are in the works for a new health sciences simulation center at COA’s campus in Elizabeth City.
The college also continues its efforts in fundraising and strategic planning to grow enrollment and offer programs that will attract students and help them succeed, Bagwell said.
That’s not to say COVID hasn’t been a challenge.
“It has been a long, long year,” Bagwell said.
One of the starkest changes for Bagwell was going from a busy schedule of meeting and greeting people in the communities COA serves to no longer being able to meet and greet anyone in person.
“I think it’s very, very different than my first few months,” he said of life under pandemic restrictions.
During January and February Bagwell was enjoying his role as the college’s new president and holding town hall sessions and meet-and-greet events.
“Then March came and the world shut down,” he said.
Up until a couple of weeks ago, Bagwell hadn’t seen any of his fellow college presidents or anyone from the State Office of Community Colleges in person since the pandemic started. He noted he had seen a lot of them on screen in online meetings.
“We have lost something in that we haven’t had that new presidents’ group,” Bagwell said.
He said he appreciates the bond he shares with other community college presidents in the state who went through new president orientation together and were beginning to form a close cohort when the pandemic struck.
Groups of community colleges presidents are beginning to meet again in person, complete with face coverings and social distancing, he said.
“We just need to talk through some things and share some things that have happened on campus,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell said he is proud of how students, staff and faculty have worked together to ensure the college has continued to move forward during the pandemic.
“’Resiliency’ is probably our word,” Bagwell said, noting others might consider “lockdown” or “pandemic” the word of the year.
COA staff have also finally started to meet in person again on campus, Bagwell said.
But the college also has gotten better at online meetings as the pandemic has continued, he said.
“Just the technology changes have been pretty staggering — to see how far everybody has come,” he said.
It’s important that some face-to-face meetings are starting to happen again, he said.
“Leadership teams are hard enough to develop when you’re doing it all face-to-face,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell said the college continues to focus on reaching non-traditional students and developing programs that will offer good career paths for people whose jobs have been eliminated or cut back because of COVID-19 or other reasons.
If there has been a silver lining to the pandemic it has been the rapid progress that has been made in developing and improving online and so-called “hybrid” instruction. Hybrid instruction includes a mix of in-person and online teaching.
“In some ways (COVID) slowed us down and in other ways it sped us up,” Bagwell said.
COA faculty have made great strides improving the quality of online instruction, he said.
Surveys of faculty indicate they feel supported by the administration during the pandemic, he added.
“Most people are feeling pretty good about things,” Bagwell said. “They have the resources that they need.”
Bagwell said he is still glad every day that he decided to take the president’s job at COA.
“I have had zero doubts that I am where I’m supposed to be,” he said.