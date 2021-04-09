College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell said he has positive recollections from a brief encounter years ago with the Rock Hill, S.C., emergency physician killed in a mass shooting in Rock Hill Thursday.
"Dr. Lesslie took care of one of my children once," Bagwell, a Rock Hill native, recalled Friday when asked about the shooting. "He was highly regarded in the community and I was impressed with my limited interaction with him."
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, 69, were pronounced dead in their home in Rock Hill along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, the York County coroner’s office told The Associated Press.
The Associated Press reported that a man who had been working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth victim, Robert Shook, 38, of Cherryville, North Carolina was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where he was in critical condition “fighting hard for his life,” according to a cousin, Heather Smith Thompson.
The gunman, who also killed himself, has been identified in Associated Press reports as former NFL player Phillip Adams. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told a news conference that investigators had not yet determined a motive for the mass shooting.
Lesslie was medical director for nearly 15 years at Rock Hill General Hospital.
Bagwell said the shooting is heartbreaking.
"My wife and I have talked about it several times and our hearts just break for that community and the parents of those babies who were with their grandparents," Bagwell said. "Certainly my heart mourns for Rock Hill and York County."
Bagwell also cited the apparent mental health dimension to the tragic shootings.
"It just calls attention to the myriad mental health needs in our communities," he said.
Bagwell said his heart goes out to every family that is touched by this tragedy.