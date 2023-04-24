EDENTON — College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell told Chowan County commissioners last week that the future of higher education is in vocational and technical training that can be accomplished in weeks or months rather than years.

Bagwell, who reviewed programs and course offerings at COA during his presentation, said programs like culinary arts, corrections training, heating and air conditioning and truck driving can put students in high-paying jobs without years of study or massive debt.