EDENTON — College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell told Chowan County commissioners last week that the future of higher education is in vocational and technical training that can be accomplished in weeks or months rather than years.
Bagwell, who reviewed programs and course offerings at COA during his presentation, said programs like culinary arts, corrections training, heating and air conditioning and truck driving can put students in high-paying jobs without years of study or massive debt.
Bagwell also told Chowan commissioners that the demographics of higher education are changing fast. He said male students are leaving traditional degree programs in large numbers for vocational and technical training.
Bagwell said that enrollment in COA’s degree programs is 26% male and 74% female, while enrollment in the college’s Workforce Development Programs is 57% male and 48% female. He also quoted statistics that showed heavy enrollment in vocational and technical training by African Americans.
Bagwell highlighted the story of COA graduate Casey Nicholas, who he said tried a single course in the college’s culinary arts program and discovered that he loved cooking. Nicholas majored in the program and now works as both a sous chef at Edenton’s Herringbone Restaurant and as a culinary arts lab assistant at COA-Edenton-Chowan.
Nicholas told Bagwell that he loved his new career. “When you do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life,” Bagwell said, quoting the culinary arts graduate.
Pattie Kearsey, a Chowan County member of COA’s Board of Trustees, said the trajectory of COA-Chowan-Edenton and educational opportunities for the county’s students is trending up.
Bagwell also discussed the possible effects of NC Senate Bill 692, a measure proponents say will streamline governance of the state’s college system. He said the legislation transfers some authority away from local boards of trustees to the community college president while also reducing the size of the local trustee boards to 12 members, eight of whom would be appointed by the Legislature.
The legislation will have an outsized effect on COA because the college serves students from seven counties, more than any other community college in the state. Currently, the COA Board of Trustees has 19 members, including representatives from each of the seven counties in the college’s service territory.
Chowan commissioners also approved a $97,727 contract to replace the roof of COA’s main classroom building on the Edenton campus. B&M Roofing, the low bidder on the project, will do the work.
Commissioners also heard from Cathy Maxfield of Pierce Group Benefits, who reviewed the new health insurance contract for county employees. Health care premiums will increase by 5%, and out-of-pocket maximums will go up by $400 for individual policies and $800 for family plans, Maxfield said.
The county will advertise for an interim tax administrator to replace Melissa Radke, whose resignation takes effect on Friday. Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard will serve as interim tax administrator until the county can hire a longer-term interim administrator.
Commissioners also appointed two new members to the Chowan Hospital Directors Council to replace members whose terms are expiring. Key Stage will fill the expiring term of Scott Creighton, and J.C. Cole will replace Todd Tilley when his term expires.
During the public comments period of commissioners’ April 17 meeting, Andy White, a Chowan Senior Center Advisory Board member, called on commissioners to consider adding a swimming pool to the new John A. Holmes High School.
White told commissioners that the nearest pool available to senior citizens was in Elizabeth City, a half hour away from Edenton.