Beverly White didn’t have hard time deciding on a name for her new eatery, Bam’s Best Bites.
“Bam” is White’s nickname, she said.
Bam’s Best Bites is located in the kiosk in the parking lot of Ron-E’s Plaza, located in the 400 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. The new restaurant is take-out only and customers order outside at the service window.
White, who is a 2015 graduate of Pasquotank County High School, opened Bam’s Best Bites on Saturday, May 23. Business hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Menu items include many of the classics, like hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken wings, French fries, Philly cheesesteaks, plus lemonade made from scratch.
“I’m going to be doing the cooking,” she said.
Bam’s wing flavors include lemon pepper, hot, original fried and a specialty flavor known as BamQ. For $10 customers can get the double cheddar burger and fries or a Philly cheesesteak with fries.
Bam’s also features daily specials. For instance, White cooked up fried salmon on opening day.
White said she got into cooking because she enjoyed dining out. After that became too costly she began teaching herself how to cook.
“I kept trying and trying and then it became a hobby,” she said, of the learning process. “Now, it’s a passion.”
While she doesn’t serve pasta currently at Bam’s Best Bites, pasta is her favorite dish, White said.
White may be doing all the cooking but she said she’ll be helped by her boyfriend, Aaron Johnson, and her mother, Beverly Ames.