DiAnna Jordan is suggesting the hundreds of fans planning to attend Saturday’s NC Rock Autism Music Festival to carpool to the show.
That’s because this year’s festival has garnered “overwhelming” support from the community and organizers expect a large turnout, Jordan said.
“We have very few tickets left as of this morning,” Jordan said Tuesday. Jordan is the lead organizer for the annual festival that raises money for autism awareness and support.
To address the issue of limited parking at The Crawfish Shack, the event venue, fans who purchased their tickets ahead of Saturday will be given priority parking, Jordan said. She is urging people to carpool to make as much parking available to everyone.
There were 80 tickets still available for online purchase early Tuesday afternoon. While Jordan said she isn’t discouraging fans from buying their tickets at the gate the day of, at a cost of $5 more per ticket, she is encouraging people to buy their tickets online early. Tickets are $15 each online but will be $20 at the gate on Saturday. The web address to purchase tickets online is ncrockautism.ticketleap.com.
The day-long live music venue is being held at The Crawfish Shack in Hertford, at 305 Swing Gate Road. The gates open at 11 a.m. and the first act takes the stage at noon. In addition to music, there will be family activities, like swimming in the nearby pond, axe throwing, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and more.
A new vendor this year is Easterseals, which will have representatives attending in their trademark “sensABLE snacks” food truck.
“We were super excited about them being able to come out,” Jordan said.
Jordan’s husband is Daniel Jordan, the lead singer of the Daniel Jordan Band and one of the many acts scheduled to perform Saturday.
According to DiAnna, her husband first suggested the festival. The couple have a child who has autism and Daniel posed a music festival as a great way to do something fun for the community, plus raise money for autism awareness and support, she said.
Other musical acts set for Saturday are Runnin’ Shine, Brothers Carolina, Eric Dunlow, PBNJ, Backwoods Company, as well as DJ Taz and guest emcees.
The Winston-Salem-based group Jukebox Rehab is the day’s final act and headliner.
The amount of money the music festival has raised each year has grown from $10,000 in 2016 to $27,000 in 2019. Jordan is anticipating Saturday’s event to be the best, as far as money raised.
“We’re looking at really great response this year,” she said.
After festival staff pay off certain debt incurred by the show, such as insurance, the remainder of the proceeds is donated to the Autism Society of North Carolina, Jordan said. She plans to make the festival a nonprofit organization before next year’s event.
This year marks the fourth NC Rock Autism Music Festival in the last year five years. Last year’s show was canceled because of the pandemic. Jordan said in the past she has not kept an accurate track of crowd size the event has drawn, but she does anticipate this year’s show to be the largest yet.
This year’s event has drawn an “unexpected response” from the community, she said.
Jordan cited a combination of reasons for the turnout, including people are happy to have something to do that is outdoors following a year of social restrictions caused by the pandemic.
“I think people want normalcy, and to have fun and do good at the same time,” she said.
For more information about the NC Rocks Autism Music Festival, visit the event’s Facebook page at /NCRockAutism.