The Rev. Ricky L. Banks of Elizabeth City has been elected president of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, Inc.
The election of Banks, senior pastor at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church on York Street, marks the first time in 94 years that someone from northeastern North Carolina has been chosen to lead the oldest Black Baptist association in the state.
“It’s a dream come true,” Banks said in an interview Monday. “Coming from a small area and being new to the convention when I started as assistant recording secretary, I didn’t remotely dream that I would keep moving up the the ladder.”
Banks, a South Mills native who has been the pastor at St. Stephen for 41 years, credits his election partly to the opportunities he has had to meet people — and have people get to know him — in his 28 years of service as an elected officer of the convention.
The term for each elected office in the convention is four years, and Banks has served in seven of those offices. He started as assistant recording secretary, then as secretary, fourth vice president, third vice president, second vice president, first vice president, and vice president at-large.
Banks has already set as the convention’s theme for the next four years, “Teaching, Preaching and Healing,” based on a description of the historical ministry of Jesus in Matthew 4:23. Banks explained that the convention has a health and human services program, and seeks to deal with the whole person on a mental, physical and spiritual basis.
One of the big challenges facing churches in the convention right now is coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“We want to use preaching and teaching to get people, as close as we can, back to the way that things were before the pandemic,” Banks said. “We want to get people excited about corporate worship. And preaching and teaching will lead to the healing of the land.”
The goal also is to keep people safe and healthy as the state continues to come out of the pandemic, he said.
“We hope that the next four years will help relieve some of the pain that so many churches are experiencing right now,” Banks said.
The General Baptist State Convention also has a commitment to social justice, and Banks said he is in the process of appointing a Social Justice Committee along with about 14 other committees to help in the planning of the convention’s work.
Banks said his congregation at St. Stephen is supportive of his work with the state convention and is proud of and excited about his election as president. Churches across northeastern North Carolina are also “very excited” to have one of their own serving as president, he said.
Banks noted that the Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association, of which St. Stephen is a member congregation, is the largest association in the General Baptist State Convention with a membership of some 70 churches. There are about 60 associations in the state convention.
The General Baptist State Convention supports Shaw University and the Shaw Divinity School, which is the oldest historically Black theological seminary in the South; Lott Carey foreign missions; Central Children’s Home in Oxford; and a 75-acre recreational retreat in the Laurinburg area.
The General Baptist State Convention is made up of 1,683 churches across the state and its headquarters are adjacent to the Shaw University campus in Raleigh. The Lott Carey foreign missions headquarters is in Hyattsville, Maryland.