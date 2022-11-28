Baptist Leader

The Rev. Ricky L. Banks stands in the sanctuary at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Monday. Banks was recently elected president of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, Inc.

The Rev. Ricky L. Banks of Elizabeth City has been elected president of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, Inc.

The election of Banks, senior pastor at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church on York Street, marks the first time in 94 years that someone from northeastern North Carolina has been chosen to lead the oldest Black Baptist association in the state.