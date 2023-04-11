CAMDEN — The chairman of the Camden Board of Education said he disagrees strongly with county commissioners’ decision last week to seek alternate sites for the county’s new high school, calling the move “fiscally irresponsible behavior.”
Jason Banks said it’s also puzzling why commissioners would switch so suddenly from supporting a county-owned tract on N.C. Highway 343 — the focus of previous design and planning for the new school — to some other site.
“It is both concerning and confusing that the commissioners voted on March 29th to progress on the 343 tract and five days later, flip their vote and choose to search for new property,” Banks said.
He noted that a majority of the Board of Commissioners agreed during the March 29 joint meeting of the commission and school boards to have Mosely Architects and MB Kahn — the school project’s architect and construction manager, respectively — investigate the cost of building a two-story classroom facility for the new high school.
But just days after that meeting, the Board of Commissioners voted by the same 3-2 margin to put the new school on hold while the county searches for a new site. The move was backed by Commissioners Ross Munro, Troy Leary and Randy Krainiak; board Chairwoman Tiffney White and Commissioner Sissy Aydllett voted to continue with the new school at the N.C. 343 site.
Krainiak and Munro were the only commissioners to express opposition to the N.C. 343 site at the March 29 meeting. Both have said they believe the 38-acre tract on N.C. 343 is too small to support a new high school and does not provide room for school expansion over the next 30 to 40 years. Krainiak also claims the N.C. 343 site is a dangerous location because of traffic and a curve in the highway near the property.
Banks acknowledged late last week that the N.C. 343 site is not ideal. However, the site is both adequate for a school and has broad support among county residents, he said.
But more importantly, changing sites now would drive up the school’s costs by incurring more design and engineering fees, not to mention the purchase cost of additional property, he said.
Banks also cited rising interest rates and the prospect that “more of the funds approved by 73% of voters through the (November 2020) bond referendum will go toward (paying for) interest instead of principal.”
In addition, Banks said delaying the school longer to search for an entirely new site could result in the county having to forfeit $50 million in state grants already awarded to the project.
“The current NC House budget bill contains a provision that school projects funded by the Needs Based Grants have construction initiated within 18 months of award date,” Banks said. “This is not finalized, but we cannot see the state allowing these funds to sit in limbo for an infinite period. Camden is very unlikely to ever see $50 million come our way again with this fiscally irresponsible behavior.”
Banks also challenged a statement by some commissioners that, because of limited space at the N.C. 343 site, residents attending extracurricular events at the school would have to park along the roadway.
“Kim Hamby of Timmons Group just discussed in the (March) 29th joint meeting using widened shoulders along the long loop road utilized on the 343 site to provide additional parking,” Banks said. “There is also overflow parking designed on the site in addition to the required parking.”
Banks said that while the N.C. 343 site is not without faults, “further delay may be a very costly disservice to our community.”
He also expressed concern about unchecked development in the county.
“Those responsible for the continued development leading to overburdened infrastructure, including schools, should seek ways to slow growth within the county while providing the cheapest increase in school capacity our county will likely ever see,” he said.