Banner auction

Two of 18 hand-painted banners currently posted on utility poles in the College of The Albemarle parking lot in Elizabeth City are shown, Friday. The COA Foundation is selling the banners in a online auction, which ends Wednesday. The proceeds will benefit the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. To view the banners and to make a bid, visit COA at albemarle.edu. At the home page, scroll down to the calendar and click on the "Trail Canvas Online Auction Ends" link.  

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance