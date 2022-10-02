...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach, (center) speaks to the crowd assembled for a rally in Elizabeth City in the aftermath of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death, on June 15, 2021. Barber will speak at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church during a get-out-the-vote meeting on Tuesday evening.
One of America's top civil rights leaders will visit one of Elizabeth City's historic churches next week for a rally to help boost turnout by poor and low-income people in next month's midterm election.
The Rev. William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, will visit Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church Tuesday at 7 p.m. as part of a mass mobilization organizing tour of North Carolina's 14 congressional districts, a press release states.
The theme of the tour, which will also include Barber's appearance at a virtual event in Fayetteville on Monday, is “If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now.”
The stop in Fayetteville, part of North Carolina's 7th Congressional District, will be broadcast on WIDU radio 1600 AM at 4 p.m. The Elizabeth City event at Mt. Lebanon will also be livestreamed.
Cosponsoring the two events with Repairers of the Breach are the following organizations: Fight for $15, Beloved Community Center, The N.C. Justice Coalition, Forward Justice, the North Carolina Poor People’s Campaign, the NC Second Chance Alliance and Transformative Justice Coalition.
According to a Repairers of the Breach press release, the purpose of the meetings is to discuss "the power of poor and low-income voters and why voting is critical to winning our (the groups') demands."
Local leaders will also discuss get-out-the-vote efforts in their counties, and "poor and low-wage people" will talk about their lives, the release said.
According to the release, 4.6 million people in North Carolina — 44% — are considered poor or low income. Of that figure, 53% are children.
In addition, 2 million workers in the state make less than $15 an hour, roughly 50% of North Carolina's workforce. And 1 million people are uninsured, the release said.
About 3.4 million poor and low-income are eligible to vote in North Carolina and according to the study "Waking the Sleeping Giant: Low-income Voters and the 2020 Elections," about 2.2 million of them cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election, the release said.
The study also showed that of the 158 million people who voted in 2020, more than 50 million, or nearly a third, were low-income, the release states.
Repairers the Breach said an earlier study of the 2016 election showed that poor and low-income people can have an impact on the direction of the Congress if "an additional small percentage of them vote in 15 states, including 19% in North Carolina."
"The numbers show that poor people and low-wage workers who are low-propensity voters have the power to change North Carolina’s political landscape when they vote," the release states.
Previous organizing meetings featuring Barber and the groups were held in Greensboro, Wilmington, Wilson and Winston-Salem, according to the release.
Barber, a former president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP, was a frequent visitor to Elizabeth City during the protests over the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021.