The Rev. William Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach, (center) speaks to the crowd assembled for a rally in Elizabeth City in the aftermath of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death, on June 15, 2021. Barber will speak at Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church during a get-out-the-vote meeting on Tuesday evening. 

 The Daily Advance

One of America's top civil rights leaders will visit one of Elizabeth City's historic churches next week for a rally to help boost turnout by poor and low-income people in next month's midterm election.

The Rev. William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, will visit Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church Tuesday at 7 p.m. as part of a mass mobilization organizing tour of North Carolina's 14 congressional districts, a press release states.