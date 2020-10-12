Organizers of the We Will NC get out the vote bus tour announced that scheduled stops in Elizabeth City and Greenville today have been postponed.
The tour features the Rev. William J. Barber, president of the Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign.
Barber was to appear alongside the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina NAACP and Marcus Bass, deputy director of the NC Black Alliance, at the Pasquotank Board of Elections at 3 p.m. today as part of a statewide tour to encourage voter participation in the upcoming November general election.
Organizers did not announce a date when the visit would be rescheduled.