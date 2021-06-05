After hosting so many difficult conversations that he’s lost count of them, Harold Barnes has reached the end of his service as a trustee at Elizabeth City State University.
Barnes, a civil rights and personal injury attorney and 1977 graduate of ECSU, served on the university’s Board of Trustees from 2015 to 2021 and was board chairman during 2017 and 2018. He also served as vice chairman for a year before that.
Then Chancellor Stacy Franklin Jones asked Barnes to join the ECSU Board of Trustees following a precipitous drop in enrollment that prompted some state leaders to question publicly whether the university had outlived its usefulness.
“There was a significant threat to the existence of the university itself and I was asked to come on the board to help out,” Barnes said.
Barnes, who grew up in Elizabeth City and now practices law across the state line in Suffolk, Virginia, said he was the kind of leader who was needed at that time.
But now, as the university thrives under the leadership of Chancellor Karrie Dixon and an effective Board of Trustees, Barnes no longer sees his particular strengths and leadership style as being needed on the board.
“I am more of a disruptive type leader in terms of doing some things that other people might not be comfortable doing,” he said.
Barnes cited as an example building relationships with Republican state legislators.
“Any leadership must understand when they have used their strengths and served their purpose,” Barnes said. “My time has come and gone.”
Barnes was actually approached about serving as a trustee decades earlier, when Jimmie Jenkins was chancellor of the university.
After graduating from ECSU in 1977 and then earning a law degree, Barnes had returned to his alma mater in 1980 as a professor of business and law.
He was a full-time professor for six years and served a few stints after that as an adjunct instructor as he and Ron Penny pursued a busy law practice in Elizabeth City. Penny went on to several jobs in state government; he’s currently secretary of the Department of Revenue.
Barnes also has empathy for students who struggle to adjust to college life. He enrolled at ECSU on a basketball scholarship in 1965 but left after just one year and joined the U.S. Air Force.
After being stationed in Thailand in support of the American air campaign in Vietnam, Barnes returned to ECSU in 1974 and graduated three years later.
Barnes attributes much of the university’s trouble in the past decade to a lack of visionary leadership and a distrust that caused the university to lose its moorings in the broader University of North Carolina System.
“For a time there the university had poor leadership coupled with under-funding,” Barnes said.
The leadership issues were not being addressed by either the ECSU Board of Trustees or the UNC Board of Governors, he said.
“Leadership at that time was not visionary enough to implement (the university’s) goals and timetables and action steps,” he said.
The solution was a re-evaluation of every aspect of the institution, Barnes said, adding “extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.”
Those measures were implemented during a transition that spanned the tenures of Jones and Chancellor Thomas Conway and the beginning of Dixon’s service as chancellor, he said.
Conway, a longtime UNC System administrator, “came in on an emergency basis” and was able to step up quickly because he knew the university and its history and was familiar with UNC System processes and resources, Barnes said.
And it was while Conway was chancellor that Dixon began working with ECSU through the Working Group that Barnes chaired for a time. The Working Group left no stone unturned, asking all the hard questions that needed to be asked about the university’s operations and programs, he said.
“The group was called together to examine every area of the university and dig deep into all areas,” Barnes said.
At that same time then UNC System President Margaret Spellings and then Board of Governors Chairman Harry Smith took a hard look at ECSU’s funding, he recalled.
Dixon — then a vice president in the UNC System Office — played a pivotal role both in advocating for more funding for ECSU and in ensuring that the money was spent wisely, according to Barnes. She worked closely with Conway and the Working Group to dig deep into university processes and programs, he said.
“(Dixon) was one of the best people on Margaret’s staff,” Barnes said, referring to Spellilngs. ‘”That was a direct connection to the resources at the system level.”
The ECSU Board of Trustees also developed a closer working relationship with the UNC System Office and the UNC Board of Governors. Barnes noted that he made a commitment to attend Board of Governors meetings and system-level committee meetings.
“We had never had that before,” he said,
Barnes also spoke regularly with Spellings and Smith, and developed a working relationship with state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who then was a member of the N.C. House.
Barnes said the disconnect between ECSU and state-level leadership was rooted in a fear in the Black community that the university was going to close and some other entity would take it over, causing Black residents to lose a valuable resource and important part of their history.
Because of that distrust and disconnect, state officials were not on campus to see dilapidated buildings and other pressing needs at ECSU, he said.
Once Smith and other members of the UNC Board of Governors began to visit the campus, and as Steinburg worked to rebuild the relationship between ECSU and the state Legislature, money began to flow to the campus, Barnes said.
Along with the money came an expectation that the local leadership would lead with vision, goals, timetables and action steps — working from a plan with accountability built into it, he said.
“We have transformative leadership now,” Barnes said. “Karrie is an outstanding choice for chancellor of any university, including ECSU.”