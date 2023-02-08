Untitled (Facebook Post (Landscape)) - 1

Ashley Basnight, a 2013 graduate of Elizabeth City State University, is the founder of Handmade Haven, a home remodeling and design studio based in Oklahoma City. She has been named this year's PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow for the second annual Viking Entrepreneurship Week at ECSU that starts Monday.

Do-it-yourself home design expert Ashley Basnight, a 2013 graduate of Elizabeth City State University, will coach and mentor students competing in the second annual Viking Entrepreneurship Week that kicks off Monday at ECSU. 

The weeklong event, sponsored by PNC, will feature more than 30 teams of student entrepreneurs from six historically Black colleges and universities.