The adage “look before you leap” might be a fair way of describing how Elizabeth City State University graduate Ashley Basnight has approached entrepreneurship.
There’s always some risk involved in starting your own business, but Basnight’s philosophy is to ensure those are “smart risks.”
“I’m definitely not afraid to try something new, but I’m always thinking about the best way to do it,” said Basnight, who graduated from ECSU 10 years ago with a degree in computer science.
After initially working as an engineer for Boeing, Basnight left the company in 2021 to head her own business, Handmade Haven, a home remodeling and design studio based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Basnight said when she made the transition from her engineering job to devoting herself full-time to running Handmade Haven, “it wasn’t really a leap.”
It was more of a calculated step — even though it was clearly a big step.
She explained that she didn’t leave until she had paid off her debt, saved a year’s worth of income, and was making six figures from her business.
Basnight, named this year’s PNC Entrepreneurship Fellow, has been working with student entrepreneurs this week at ECSU during Viking Entrepreneurship Week. She will be one of the judges on Saturday for the second annual student pitch competition. Thirty teams of students will be pitching their idea for a new business during the event. Last year’s first-, second- and third-place winners in the competition received prize money of $2,000, $1,000 and $500, respectively.
In her coaching role this week with student entrepreneurs, Basnight has shared some of the lessons she has learned from her own experience of going into business for herself.
“I’ve been encouraging them to organize,” she said. She’s also emphasized the need to be consistent with what you do.
Another point Basnight has made to students this week is that “it’s OK to go into corporate America and do your business on the side.”
“Being in corporate America prepared me to run a business successfully,” she said.
Probably the biggest risk Basnight has taken, she said, was last year when she sold the brand new custom “dream home” she had built from the ground up in 2020 in order to buy a large lake house in need of massive renovations.
Basnight is currently living in the lake house while she renovates it in order to flip it, with hopes of making enough money from the sale to buy a new dream home.
“That was definitely a big risk,” she said. “I basically gave up my dream home for a flip. If the flip is profitable, I can build a better dream house. It’s a little bit of a risk but I’m willing to take it.”
Basnight is also hoping the flip can make it onto television, where she has dreams of eventually hosting her own TV show.
Having been on the second season of NBC’s “Making It,” she has some television experience that she hopes to build on.
The whole adventure of starting her own business, Basnight said, “all started because I had built a table.”
She wanted a custom table for her house and decided to build it herself.
“And then I discovered that building and carpentry was a passion,” Basnight said.
So she started looking for a way to make a living with her her passion.
“Passion will drive you,” she said.
Basnight said she has talked to students this week about the ways that passion can help a person deal with the inevitable ups and downs of starting and running a business.
Some of the students exhibit an obvious passion for their business ideas, she said.
“I definitely can tell there are some self-starters among the students,” Basnight said.
Basnight said she is glad to see the new emphasis on entrepreneurship at ECSU. Things like Viking Entrepreneurship Week and the new entrepreneurship lab on campus are wonderful innovations, she said.
“That’s a nice thing to have for the students,” she said.