Ashley Basnight, an Elizabeth City State University graduate who now runs her own home remodeling-design business, Handmade Haven, speaks at an Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Business after Hours event at AVDET Brewing Company, Thursday evening.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The adage “look before you leap” might be a fair way of describing how Elizabeth City State University graduate Ashley Basnight has approached entrepreneurship.

There’s always some risk involved in starting your own business, but Basnight’s philosophy is to ensure those are “smart risks.”