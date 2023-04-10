...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.
Dressed in their movie costumes, the cast of Leponic Studios' upcoming film "Batman: A Darker Knight" performed an action sequence on the sidewalk outside Art of the Albemarle, during the First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The action seen promoted the locally produced movie, which expected to release in May.