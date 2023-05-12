Fourth Ward City Councilor Barbara Baxter is calling on the Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP to remove Keith Rivers as its president, alleging he has made “many defamatory, fascist, oppressive and misogynistic comments” about her, particularly in Elizabeth City’s Black community.

In her letter, a copy of which Baxter sent to The Daily Advance, the first-term councilor told the local chapter National Association for the Advancement of Colored People this week that she does not take her request lightly. But she felt compelled to make it because of Rivers’ alleged campaign to disparage her with citizens, she said.