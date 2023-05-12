Fourth Ward City Councilor Barbara Baxter is calling on the Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP to remove Keith Rivers as its president, alleging he has made “many defamatory, fascist, oppressive and misogynistic comments” about her, particularly in Elizabeth City’s Black community.
In her letter, a copy of which Baxter sent to The Daily Advance, the first-term councilor told the local chapter National Association for the Advancement of Colored People this week that she does not take her request lightly. But she felt compelled to make it because of Rivers’ alleged campaign to disparage her with citizens, she said.
“All of these comments are detrimental to my character as an African American female leader in our community as they are spouted by Mr. Rivers as a so-called figure head of the NAACP,” Baxter said in the letter. “These malicious actions towards a Black female leader are immoral and unethical, especially coming from a Black male community leader.”
Baxter told The Daily Advance Thursday that Rivers’ alleged negative comments are mostly about her vote against re-hiring Montre Freeman as city manager back in October.
City Council split 4-4 in rehiring Freeman and Mayor Kirk Rivers — Keith Rivers’ brother — broke the tie in favor of bringing Freeman back to City Hall. Prior to that vote, City Council interviewed Freeman and one other candidate for the city’s vacant manager’s job. Baxter said Thursday that she thought the other candidate who applied would be better for the city.
Baxter, who is Black, said that some of Rivers’ alleged comments that have been relayed to her, and that have angered her, are that she does not have her “own mind and that I am with the white voters.” The three other councilors who voted against rehiring Freeman were white; the five votes to rehire Freeman, who is African American, were cast by Black members of City Council and the mayor.
“That is not the case, I have my own mind,” Baxter said in response to Rivers’ alleged charge. “A lot of times people assume that because of the color of my skin that is exactly how I am supposed to vote — vote for the same color.
“I don’t see things as Black and white, I see things as right and wrong,” she continued. “Any vote that I make, or anything that I do, it is in the best interests of the entire city.”
Rivers said Thursday evening that he had not seen Baxter’s letter but denied making any comments about the Fourth Ward councilwoman while acting in his role as head of the local NAACP.
Rivers said that as a city taxpayer he supported the re-hiring of Freeman and noted he is free to express his opinion when he is not representing the NAACP. He said as a citizen he would disagree with anyone who did not vote for Freeman’s rehiring.
“If I was not acting in the official capacity of the NAACP, if those remarks were made, Keith Rivers can say whatever he so chooses,” Rivers said. “I’m a taxpaying citizen. I don’t know what she is referring to but unless I address it as an NAACP issue, and at no time has that been an NAACP issue; however, Keith Rivers is entitled to his own taxpayer’s opinion. They are two separate things.”
Rivers noted that the NAACP was founded with the help of white people and that whites are also currently active in the organization.
“The NAACP stands for justice,” Rivers said. “The NAACP is not based on because someone is Black or someone is white. The NAACP is an organization that believes in justice whether you are white or whether you are Black. The NAACP is not based on a Black standpoint. The NAACP is based on justice. To simply say because you are Black that the NAACP only supports Black people is not a correct interpretation of what we do.”
Baxter said she has heard from plenty of people for sometime about Rivers’ alleged comments and at first she brushed them aside. But now she’s decided to go public about it.
“The main thing is he has been out in the community, the African American community, and he talks to not just one or two people but he is talking to a group of people everywhere,” Baxter said. “It is the same type of story, same comments that he is making to people.”
In her letter, Baxter, a former member of the NAACP Legal Redress team, said that Rivers’ alleged comments are also damaging to the civil rights organization.
“Rivers comments to the community are, and can be, catastrophic to me as an African American leader, as a woman of color and to this great organization (NAACP),” Baxter wrote. “Mr. Rivers should not be in the community oppressing the people he purports to represent with false information. Nevertheless, gaslighting should not come from a person with great influence in this community such as himself.”
Baxter further writes that being a leader in the community is not easy and she has faced “nothing but men tearing me down as a Black woman” since being elected.
“I especially do not need a leader from a influential Black organization adding to the list of difficulties through the many defamatory statements of its unelected, so called president,” Baxter wrote.
Baxter said she mailed the letter requesting Rivers’ removal to the post office box of the local NAACP chapter Wednesday and emailed a copy to The Daily Advance the same day.
Baxter said she mailed her letter to the local NAACP chapter because she did not have an email address for the organization “where she could have got it to them faster.”
“I had to put it in the mail yesterday (Wednesday),” Baxter said.
Baxter did email her letter to state NAACP President Deborah Maxwell late Wednesday evening but as of Thursday morning had not received a reply.