black bear in downtown edenton

This screen capture from video shared to Facebook purportedly shows a black bear running north on Broad Street in downtown Edenton sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning. The video appears to have originally been posted to Instagram under the account name of Chandler Alligood. As of Thursday afternoon, the video had 1,258 views on Instagram.

 Screen capture/Facebook

EDENTON — A video of a black bear running through downtown Edenton is making the rounds on social media. 

The video appears to have been originally posted to the Instagram feed under the account of Chandler Alligood, before it was shared to Facebook and Twitter. The video begins downtown either late Friday night or early Saturday morning with the bear running north on the north-facing sidewalk of Broad Street, before turning right onto E. King Street at the Corner Baking Company.