Beasley visits camden

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley talks with about 50 voters at Camden Community Park, Wednesday, Aug. 3. Beasley, who is vying with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., for the state’s open Senate seat, will attend a "For the People" forum at Mt. Lebanon Church in Elizabeth City Wednesday at 6 p.m.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Democrat Cheri Beasley will bring her campaign for U.S. Senate back to Elizabeth City on Wednesday.

Beasley, the former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, will attend a “For the People” forum at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church at 320 Culpepper Street at 6 p.m.