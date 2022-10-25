...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River, and Pamlico,
Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley talks with about 50 voters at Camden Community Park, Wednesday, Aug. 3. Beasley, who is vying with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., for the state’s open Senate seat, will attend a "For the People" forum at Mt. Lebanon Church in Elizabeth City Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Democrat Cheri Beasley will bring her campaign for U.S. Senate back to Elizabeth City on Wednesday.
Beasley, the former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, will attend a “For the People” forum at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church at 320 Culpepper Street at 6 p.m.
Beasley's last campaign appearance in the area was in August, when she visited Currituck, Camden, Hertford, Edenton and Windsor. Her last campaign visit to Elizabeth City was in April.
Beasley and Republican Ted Budd, who made a campaign stop in Edenton several weeks ago, are vying in the Nov. 8 election for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Richard Burr, who is not seeking re-election.
Beasley's attendance at the forum in Elizabeth City will follow a community conversation cookout she's scheduled to attend in Goldsboro Wednesday afternoon.