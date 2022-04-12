Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley told voters in Elizabeth City last week that America's democracy is on the line in this year's election.
"The right to vote is a big part of this election," Beasley said.
Beasley, a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, recalled that it was 57 years ago when her own mother gained protection for her right to vote.
"Here we are, 57 years later, still fighting for the constitutional right to vote," Beasley said, a reference to state laws passed by Republican-led legislatures last year that many observers say will make it harder for Americans to vote this year.
Beasley, speaking at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, suggested Russia's ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine demonstrates why supporters of democracy need to remain vigilant.
"If nothing else, what is happening in Ukraine reminds us: we absolutely must keep our foot on the gas for democracy," she said.
Beasley, who is running to succeed GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who is not seeking re-election, also said she doesn't believe people in North Carolina are as divided as some would like everyone to think. People share an interest in having a strong economy, good jobs and strong families, she said.
"We can be united but disagree," she said. Disagreement can be a strength when it is respectful disagreement, she said.
Beasley, the favorite to win the Democratic party nomination for U.S. Senate in next month's primary election, said votes matter. Citing the slim margin in her loss in 2020 to Associate Justice Paul Newby — she lost by 401 votes in her bid to be elected to a full term as chief justice — Beasley said it's important to vote even when it may be more difficult because of efforts to dampen voter turnout.
Beasley, who noted that she comes from a family that hunts, said she supports responsible use of firearms. She said it's clear that the gun lobby does not have the public's best interests at heart, and that it should not be allowed to shape gun safety legislation.
Beasley promised to support rural areas such as northeastern North Carolina and to work to ensure that legislation is drafted in such a way that federal funding for jobs and infrastructure can get to rural areas.
Cheniec McCullogh, Student Government Association president at Elizabeth City State University, and fellow ECSU SGA member Jayquahn Blackledge attended Friday's event.
In a conversation with McCullough during a question-and-answer session, Beasley urged McCullough to reach out by phone to people who could be mentors and prospective employers.
Beasley said people her age and older generally prefer telephone calls over texting and digital messaging that are more popular with younger people.
Beasley told Blackledge, in response to a question about how to convey to students the importance of voting, that he should let them know that election results make a difference in their lives and what opportunities may become available to them.
"I want young people to feel a sense of urgency about participating in the voting process," Beasley said. "You are the young people that I am running for."
Beasley said the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it worse by driving up fuel prices.
But corporations are still posting record profits and they need to be held accountable for gouging consumers on prices, she said.
America also needs to start manufacturing more goods at home, Beasley said.
Beasley celebrated Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson's confirmation as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
"This is a powerful moment for our nation," Beasley said.
She said Brown's confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee included displays of the "petty partisan politics" that voters are weary of.
Many people from different political perspectives actually share a lot of common values, Beasley said, "and they just don't have any appetite for these kinds of shenanigans."
"I grew up in a home steeped in faith," Beasley said.
She said she was brought up on values of hard work, justice, service and giving back to the community.