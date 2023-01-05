Because of the ongoing impasse over choosing a new House speaker, Congressman-elect Don Davis is still a congressman-elect.
Davis released a statement Thursday advising constituents that his planned ceremonial district swearing-in scheduled for today at the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville has been postponed.
“The people of eastern North Carolina elected me to work for them. However, we cannot officially get to work without electing a Speaker," Davis explained in the statement.
Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California is poised to become the next Speaker of the House because Republicans won a majority of the House seats in the Nov. 8 election. However, his bid has been stymied by 20 members of the Republican caucus, who on both Tuesday and Wednesday, voted against his nomination for speaker. As a result, he has not been able to reach the 218-vote threshold needed to be elected speaker.
McCarthy met with his GOP opponents Wednesday night after the House adjourned for the second day in a row following three unsuccessful ballots for electing a new speaker. He is expected to try again later today.
Because the House speaker swears in new members of Congress and those who win re-election, Davis and other members elected or re-elected in November can't be sworn in yet.
Davis, who was supposed to be sworn in on Tuesday, said he's "committed to staying" in Washington, D.C. until the Congress elects a new speaker.
"I look forward to the 118th Congress getting to work for the American people,” he said.
No makeup date for his district swearing-in has been set.