Nearly a month after the U.S. Coast Guard commissioned a new aviation command, the Elizabeth City unit has a new commanding officer.
Capt. Jessica B. Behera took command of the Aviation Projects Acquisition Center during a change of command ceremony held in Hangar 79 on base, Friday. In assuming command of APAC, Behera replaces Capt. Paul N. Brooks, who retired Friday after 30 years of service.
Behera opened her remarks with a brief history of her involvement with APAC, which dates to 2014 when the unit was formerly known as the HC-C27J Aviation Project Office. Behera has more than 2,500 pilot hours on the Coast Guard’s HC-C27J and C-130 fixed-wing aircraft.
“Members of the APAC, this is an exciting time,” she said in her first address as commander. “It’s uncertain and there are a lot of dynamics involved in what we’re doing. But I promise you that in the next 10 years you’ll have some great stories to tell about your time here making Coast Guard history. I look forward to working with all of you.”
Behera turned to her predecessor.
“Captain Brooks, it’s impressive what you and your leadership team have been able to accomplish in building this APAC family,” she said. “I hope to continue this legacy in the years to come.”
She also wished good luck to Brooks and his family as he sets off for retirement.
“I wish you the best of luck,” Behera said. “I thank you for all you’ve done for the APAC and the crew.”
On April 28, Coast Guard officials cut the ribbon on the new APAC during a ceremony also held in Hangar 79. The APAC is a permanent unit that supports the Coast Guard’s efforts to acquire new aircraft and integrate them specifically to the roles and missions of the Coast Guard.
The APAC replaces the Coast Guard’s former system that included the creation and breakup of six temporary aviation project offices that each focused on specific aircraft.
The most recent APO was the HC-27J APO, which was formed in 2014 to “missionize” 14 HC-27J fixed-wing aircraft that were formerly used by the U.S. Air Force and retired in 2012. At the April ceremony, the HC-27J APO as renamed the APAC.
Brooks took command of the HC-27J APO in July 2020 following the retirement of Capt. Eric Storch. He also was a former executive officer of the Aviation Logistics Command, also based in Elizabeth City, and he oversaw the APAC’s transition from the APO. He graduated the Coast Guard Academy in 1996.
Brooks touched on several challenges his command of little more than 100 aviation workers pushed through in the last two years. There was the COVID-19 pandemic, but more, he said.
“We had a cyberattack that cost us gas for almost two weeks,” he said, referring to the May 2021 cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that runs from Texas to New England. “There was no fuel between Chesapeake and the Outer Banks, yet we found a way to come to work and get the mission done.”
Brooks was among those who commuted to work during the gas shortage; he lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, with his wife and two children.
“We had a housing crisis preventing a lot of our new members from moving close and having to commute long ways, and throw in inflation and it gets even worse,” Brooks said.
He continued by noting the citywide protests following the fatal shooting by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021.
“We had a civil unrest in the local community, which the local community should be applauded for the way it was handled and taken care of,” he said. “But that cost us a couple of weeks of work.”
Brooks expressed his gratitude to the APAC crew for their work during his watch, regardless the scope of the obstacles they faced.
“The challenges were big; the challenges were small, and you guys overcame every one of them to deliver and I’m so grateful for that,” he said.
Presiding over Friday’s change of command was Rear Adm. Douglas M. Schofield, the Coast Guard’s assistant commandant for acquisition and chief acquisition officer.