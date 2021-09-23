Residents at the Benjamin House have cooked up something extra for this year’s talent show.
This Saturday marks the second consecutive year the Benjamin House will hold its crowd-pleasing talent show online because of COVID-19. The theme for this year’s show is “Fun, Friends and Family.” The show is scheduled to run about 40 minutes and will be posted online at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Past shows have always featured Benjamin House residents performing song and dance routines, said Ann Hughes, who along with her husband Lennie founded the live-in residence for mentally challenged adults. The couple established Benjamin House several years ago to ensure their son Benjamin, who is autistic, has a place to live after they are gone.
In addition to singing and dancing, this year’s show will feature residents sharing their favorite recipes.
“Part of our talent show is cooking,” Hughes said.
In the last year and a half, the residents have not been able to spend as much time in the community, such as taking trips to Walmart, because of COVID-19 concerns. While they do participate in many outdoor activities at the Benjamin House, one indoor activity the residents began doing more of is cooking, Hughes explained.
The idea to incorporate cooking into the talent show arose from the cooking knowledge the residents have learned. Plus, they enjoy watching cooking shows on TV, Hughes said. That’s when a staff member suggested the residents do their own cooking show.
“That kind of sparked the idea,” Hughes said.
Part of the residents’ learning process included searching for recipes on their laptops, which each of the six residents has been issued, and deciding on a dish. With assistance from a staff member, the residents wrote a list of ingredients they needed and staff went shopping.
The talent show will be posted at the Benjamin House Facebook page and YouTube channel at 2 p.m. Saturday. On Facebook, search The Benjamin House and at YouTube search Benjamin House. A sneak preview of the talent show is online now and can be viewed at YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=MzL0ifAVZ-o.
This year’s talent show was filmed in segments throughout the month of July by videographer Dave Lacasse, Hughes said.
“They had so much fun filming,” she said, adding the video was filmed using a green screen for added background effects.
“We had a lot of fun,” Hughes said.
Hughes said the residents’ lives were changed because of the pandemic. The “fabulous staff” worked hard to come up with ways to keep the residents busy, since their travel outside the home was restricted. The residents are allowed to leave to go visit their family, Hughes said. When they return from visiting family they must wear their mask for 10 days. They aren’t required to wear their masks while in their individual private rooms.
The Benjamin House held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and all residents and staff have been vaccinated, Hughes said.
This year’s show should run about 40 minutes and will again feature the Rev. Toni Wood as mistress of ceremonies.