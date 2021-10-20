After the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission introduced Jeffrey Berry Wednesday as its new economic developer, EDC Chairman Lloyd Griffin encouraged the long-time city resident to quickly get an identification badge.
That’s because Berry starts leading the EDC on Thursday.
Berry replaces former economic developer Christian Lockamy, who left in January to become economic development director of the Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commission. Lockamy left that position on Aug. 26.
The EDC started the search for Berry's successor shortly after Lockamy left and the first interview was held on April 24, which also happened to be the day Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
The search was put on pause for several months and Berry was selected from a pool of several applicants when the hiring process restarted.
Berry first came to the city in 1979 when he began his Coast Guard training at Base Elizabeth City. He most recently worked as a senior program director for DynCorp, a private military contractor that supports aircraft overhaul operations at the Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center. DynCorp was purchased by Amentum last year.
Berry left DynCorp in June and was doing part-time consulting work for the company before being hired by the EDC.
“I am very familiar with economic development in this area,” Berry said. “I think I can do some good. I am very pro-development, and this is a good fit for me.”
Prior to recently working for DynCorp in Elizabeth City, Berry also worked overseas, including China and the Middle East, over the years.
“I have been in the government industry for most of my career,” Berry said. “I developed and built the hangars out at the (Coast Guard) base.’’
Berry has called Elizabeth City home for over two decades, noting the airplane he owns has been based at the airport for years.
“I love Elizabeth City,” Berry said. “I lived in China for several years, lived in the Middle East for several years and I just keep coming back here.’’
Berry will be paid $82,500 annually. He also will receive other benefits such as eligibility to participate in medical insurance and retirement programs. Berry also will get three weeks of vacation instead of the standard two weeks.
Berry’s employment with the EDC is based on mutual consent and either party can terminate it at will.
Berry’s hiring letter also states that he must meet individually with each county commissioner and each member of city council in the next two months.
“My first step is learning and getting my feet wet,” Berry said.
Airport Manager Scott Hinton served as interim economic developer for 10 months and said the experience will help him managing the airport.
“Everything connects,” Hinton said. “A big part of being an airport director is also being an economic developer, especially with the airpark.”