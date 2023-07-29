MERRY HILL — A long-awaited facelift to Bertie Beach received rave reviews Saturday, July 22, as the attraction was officially re-opened in conjunction with the state’s Year of the Trails celebration.

Children’s wide-eyed smiles competed with the 2,200 feet of shoreline at the beach at 243 Bal Gra Road. Accompanied by parents and grandparents, children of all ages made their way past a pristine picnic pavilion, down a groomed path complete with ADA handrails, and a fleet of kayaks waiting for paddlers, to the beach’s glistening shoreline on the Chowan River.


  

