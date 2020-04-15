Bertie, Chowan and Hertford counties have all added an additional lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 since Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting.
As of Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., the three additional cases raise the number of lab-confirmed cases in the eight-county region to 56.
Bertie now has 16 cases and one death, Hertford has five cases and one death and Chowan has five cases and no deaths. The total number of lab-confirmed cases in other counties remained unchanged from Tuesday.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed cases is now 5,123, while the number of deaths has climbed to 117. That's an increase of 99 cases and nine deaths from Monday.
Four-hundred thirty-one people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 13 from Monday. A total of 67,827 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the state, an increase of nearly 2,800 from Monday. That's not a complete number of total tests performed, however. DHHS has noted that some tests are performed by private providers and not reported to the agency.
In other COVID-19 developments, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Christy Saunders said the state has launched a new COVID-19 web portal at nc.gov/covid19. The portal is an effort to gather all the COVID-19-related information from a range of state agencies. The existing DHHS site at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus will remain. However, the new site will offer more information, she said.
Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. said it has made available a free WiFi hotspot at its office at 125 Cooperative Way, Winfall, in Perquimans County, for anyone with school-age children needing access to the internet for educational purposes during the continuing school closures.
The network is "AEMCCares," and no password required. The hotspot will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Signs have been posted at the building, where parking is available and the hotspot signal is the strongest.
Saunders also said there is a new source to find out about local meal distribution sites serving schoolchildren. The site is available by texting FOODNC to 877-877. For a Spanish-language version, text COMIDA to 877-877.
Those needing health insurance or are having trouble affording their current health insurance coverage can also get assistance at https://files.nc.gov/ncdhhs/Health_Insurance_Options.pdf.