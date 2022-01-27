A Bertie County man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Edenton man in Elizabeth City Tuesday night.
Tyshaun Deanthony Thompson, 27, of the 200 block of Morning Road, Windsor, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tyrone Deshawn Armstead, Sgt. Latoya Flanigan of the Elizabeth City Police Department said Thursday.
Thompson turned himself into law enforcement authorities in Bertie County on Wednesday, Flanigan said. He is being held without bond and was scheduled to make a first appearance in District Court on Thursday, she said.
Police said on Facebook Wednesday that officers responded to a report of gunshots on Walker Avenue near Westway Drive around 8:46 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Armstead’s body lying in the roadway near the city’s fire station. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Armstead was 33 and lived in the 300 block of Greenhall Road in Edenton.
Several residents of Southgate Manor Apartments said Wednesday afternoon they did not hear gunshots or other commotion Tuesday night. One woman said she didn’t realize anything had happened until someone called her to ask if she was OK.