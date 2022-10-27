WINDSOR — Bertie County residents will soon read the national motto approved by Congress in 1956, “In God We Trust,” on three county building sites.

The Bertie Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to place signs containing the motto on the front of the Bertie County Office Building, on the breezeway between the two buildings, and on the front of the meeting desk in the county commissioners boardroom.


