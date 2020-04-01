A Bertie County resident has died from COVID-19, the first death in the region related to the coronavirus pandemic, Albemarle Regional Health Services said Wednesday.
ARHS said in a press release it received notification from a hospital confirming the person's death. ARHS said the person was 65 and died from complications associated with COVID-19.
ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said the person died Wednesday at an area hospital. She did not identify the specific hospital.
In the press release, the agency said no other information about the patient would be released.
"It is with deep regret that we make this announcement and we extend our sincere condolences to the individual’s family and friends,” ARHS Executive Director R. Battle Betts Jr. said in the release. “As we reflect on this tragedy, let us remain vigilant in the daily steps crucial to keep us all safe,especially handwashing, sanitation, and social distancing."