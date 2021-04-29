EDENTON — A Bertie County teenager has been sentenced to a minimum of 16½ years in prison after accepting an Alford plea to second-degree murder for the 2019 shooting death of an Edenton man.
Jaheim Tykelly Speaks, 17, of the 100 block of Blackrock Road, Merry Hill, was sentenced to between 200 months and 252 months in state prison for the shooting death of Cruize Anthony Riddick during his appearance in Chowan County Superior Court last week.
Speaks accepted an Alford plea April 21 for the June 19, 2019 shooting death of Riddick, 32, of the 200 block of East Freemason Street. In an Alford plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find him or her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Edenton Police Department said Riddick was wounded in a shooting in the 1000 block of Badham Road in Edenton and later died of his injuries. Speaks was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder in Riddick’s death on June 20 following an investigation by Edenton police and the State Bureau of Investigation.
In an unrelated case, Edenton police have charged a Tyner man with child sex-related charges.
Javonte Tyshawn Garland, 20, of the 3000 Block of Virginia Road, was charged April 22 with one count of statutory rape of a child younger than 15 and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
Police began investigating after receiving a report of alleged statutory rape in the 500 block of Virginia Road in March.
Investigators conducted an interview with Garland on April 22, during which they found probable cause to charge him. Garland was taken before a Chowan County magistrate who set a $300,000 secured bond, according to Edenton police.