WILLIAMSTON — A Bertie County woman accused of stealing vehicle catalytic converters in five counties, including in Pasquotank, has been arrested in Hertford County.
Law enforcement officers, acting on a tip, arrested Katherine Lynn Thomas, 29, and Frankie Clow, 30, at an abandoned mobile home in Hertford County on April 1.
According to Martin County law enforcement officials, Thomas is charged in that county with seven counts of injury to property, obtaining non-ferrous metals. Clow is charged with one count of felony injury to property, obtaining non-ferrous metals.
Officials say the charges against Thomas stem from the larceny of catalytic converters in Oak City, Hamilton and Williamston. She is being confined at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail in lieu of a $231,000 secured bond.
Jail officials said Thomas is charged in Bertie County with one count of larceny of motor vehicle parts. In Hertford County, she's charged with misdemeanor larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and failure to appear in court for a 2019 driving while impaired charge.
In Pasquotank County, Thomas is charged misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Thomas' last known address was 135 Pollock's Road, Windsor. However, law enforcement officials believe Thomas just used that address for her driver's license; she apparently has lived at a number of places, they said.
Martin Sheriff Tim Manning said Thomas' arrest doesn't close his department's investigation of catalytic converter thefts in the county.
“We are still looking for other suspects,” he said.
Thomas was already facing similar charges in Greenville, in Pitt County. According to The Greenville Daily Reflector, Thomas was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with conspiracy to steal a catalytic converter from a truck owned by the D&L Parts company on Jan. 24. Thomas was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
She arrested again Feb. 24 in connection the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle owned by Koinonia Christian Center Church on Feb. 2, the theft of four catalytic converters from vehicles owned by Children’s World Learning Center on Feb. 5, theft of another from a vehicle at Bostic Sugg Furniture on Feb. 22 and from another vehicle at Roses Gymnastics on Feb. 24.
She posted a $20,000 bond on Feb 24 for those charges and is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on May 19.
Pitt County law enforcement officials said there have been more than 40 reported thefts of catalytic converters in the county since the beginning of the year. They say catalytic converters are highly valued because they contain small compositions of platinum-group active metals such as platinum, rhodium and palladium. The devices help reduce harmful emissions that cause environmental hazards like acid rain.
Rhodium is valued at 10 times the value of platinum. According to a report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, reports of catalytic converter theft were up to 1,200 a month in 2020 from 282 in 2019. The thefts leave owners with useless vehicles until expensive repairs can be made.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said there are similarities in the roughly 10 cases of catalytic converter theft her office has investigated this year.
“I think some have been church vans, because most of the time those vehicles are kind of out of sight from the public,” she said. “We may have had a couple that were at used car dealerships that are out in the county area. It’s not one particular location. Typically, it is going to be lots, junkyards and transportation vehicles.”
Dance said many offenders see the crime as “a quick payday” because some catalytic converters sell for over $1,000, even though North Carolina law prohibits scrap yards from buying them.
State Rep. Kandie Smith, D-Pitt, said she is aware of the thefts because of constituents whose church has been victimized. However, it's not something that can be fixed legislatively overnight, she said.
“Some people reached out and said they were hitting churches,” Smith said of catalytic converter thieves. “Like people say, the government moves slow on things and this is one of those things we have only recently become aware of. ... It is going to come down to working with our partners in the district attorney’s office, police unions and it might have to begin at those local levels for the state.”
Dance said law enforcement agencies share information about catalytic converter thefts and suspects to help prevent repeat crimes. They also stay alert and work with citizens in areas where thefts are likely, she said.
“Our deputies are aware of what’s going on and are vigilant and alert in areas that these catalytic converters are stolen from,” Dance said. “We’ve pretty much asked the community also to keep an eye out. Certainly, we want the places that buy these items to be vigilant in receiving those types of items.”
State Rep. Chris Humphrey, R-Pitt, who represents the southern part of the county, said he plans to monitor the issue closely but also believes legislation isn't imminent.
“I haven’t heard of any rumblings regarding stop-gap measures,” Humphrey said in an email. “And it is unlikely we will. It’s unfortunate that the bond was set low enough that a repeat offender was able to get out. That’s where I would suggest we start.”
State Rep. Brian Farkas, D-Pitt, said that, for now, the issue requires collaboration by law enforcement. That could change if the problem persists, he said.
“If your car gets vandalized like that, a lot of those people are probably working people who can’t afford to keep their car secure somewhere, and so they need that vehicle to get to and from work," he said. "It’s really troubling. It’s on my radar now.”
Because the theft of catalytic converters has happened in multiple counties, Farkas said he plans to reach out to the State Bureau of Investigation.
“I want to make sure it is on their radar and make sure there’s support for our local law enforcement,” he said.
Dance says parking a vehicle in a garage whenever possible is the best way to avoid someone stealing a catalytic converter. She also said if a vehicle will be left parked for a long time, owners can let air out of the tires. That prevents thieves from being to get under the vehicle to access the catalytic converter.
“Car alarms are always good,” Dance added. “Just tweak the sensitivity settings. Security cameras too. Another method I have heard of is welding the catalytic converter to the frame to make it more difficult to steal. And, of course, if you see something say something. You have to let us know.”