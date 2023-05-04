CAMDEN — The search for a missing woman in the Old Trap area of Camden County took a promising turn Wednesday with a lead placing the woman in another county.
Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said Wednesday that the investigation has led to another county, but he added there was no more information he could release about that possibility until more has been confirmed.
If the lead pans out it could be “better news” than other scenarios that had been envisioned previously, he said.
Shannon Dionne Anderson, 50, of Chowan Gardens, Edenton, was last seen in the Camden Point area of Camden between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on April 25. On April 29 her 2018 Ford Escape was found unattended by sheriff’s deputies on Broad Creek Road.
Officers have interviewed people at houses where Anderson knocked on the door, and they have indicated that she had a cellphone with her, according to Jones.
Jones said investigators are working with Anderson’s cell phone service provider on a plan to track the phone in hopes of locating her.
The Edenton Police Department said in a Facebook post April 25 that Anderson was last seen that day on cameras leaving the Chowan Gardens property.
According to Jones, Anderson apparently drove up to a gate on Broad Creek Road Tuesday night and stopped her vehicle. He said Anderson got out and knocked on the door of a house and told the resident who answered that “she was looking for somebody.”
After residents of the Broad Creek Road home weren’t able to help her, Anderson walked off in the direction of Texas Road, Jones said.
Anderson’s vehicle was in normal working condition, Jones said Wednesday.
Jones said the area where Anderson was headed is on the riverside of the road and he described it as a “swampy area that’s hard to navigate.”
Once Camden sheriff’s officials were alerted about Anderson’s car, searchers fanned out along the river shoreline. According to Jones, searchers used ATVs, a K9 trained to pick up the scent of missing persons, and drones. The K9 wasn’t able to pick up a scent, however, because Anderson by then had been missing so long.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, using thermal imaging cameras, also joined the search Saturday evening but was not able to locate “any objects in the wooded swamp area that resembled a human form,” Jones said on his office’s sheriff’s app. He said the Coast Guard searched the targeted area for Anderson for roughly an hour and a half.
Jones has stressed that any information about Anderson’s whereabouts be relayed as soon as possible to Camden or Edenton police investigators. He said they should call either Pasquotank-Camden Central Communications at 252-331-1500, his office at 252-338-5046 or the Edenton Police Department at 482-5144.