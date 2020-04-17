For less than $50, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services has increased by sevenfold the number of vehicles it has available to transport COVID-19 patients.
Using ¾-inch PVC plumbing pipes and 9-by-12 feet plastic painters’ drop cloths, Larry Glass built seven isolation tents that can be assembled and attached to stretchers in just minutes.
Glass, who is a shift captain for the local EMS, built the tents and assigned one each to six ambulances. The seventh is assigned to the EMS shift supervisor’s vehicle.
He bought all parts he needed for all seven tents for about $45 last weekend at Lowe’s, he said.
The tents were needed because previously only one of EMS’ seven ambulances was designated to transport COVID-19 patients, said Jerry Newell, EMS director.
The patient treatment area of the designated ambulance is lined with sheets of plastic tarps taped and covering all horizontal and vertical surfaces. That makes keeping the ambulance sterilized much simpler because the plastic covers the hard-to-reach nooks and crannies where droplets of the contagious novel coronavirus could accumulate. The coronavirus is the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.
When the designated ambulance has completed an assignment, the crew sprays down the interior with a medical-grade disinfectant and lets the vehicle air out for nearly three hours, Newell explained.
The advantage of the isolation tents is they allow EMS to transport COVID-19 patients in all its ambulances. That’s because the tent, which is assembled around the patient after the patient has been placed on the stretcher, provides a layer of protection between the patient and EMS workers, Newell said.
EMS personnel use an aerosolized spray to treat patients who are having difficulty breathing, Newell said. Difficulty breathing is one of the symptoms of COVID-19. When the patient exhales, the spray exits the mouth as a vapor, which could contain virus droplets. The tent serves as a barrier between those droplets and the EMS crew.
Glass said EMS has not yet had to deploy the tents when responding to an emergency.
EMS crews use information from the 911 communications officer to determine if they should prepare for a possible case of COVID-19.
When someone calls 911 complaining they aren’t feeling well, the communications officers ask certain questions. Those questions include whether the patient has a fever and is experiencing difficulty breathing. Patients are also asked if they’ve been exposed to someone else with the disease, Newell said.
If EMS knows for certain they are responding to a COVID-19 case, they will take the designated ambulance. If that vehicle is not available — it could be out on another assignment or down due to cleaning — the crew can use another ambulance equipped with the isolation tent.
Newell and Glass said they got the idea for the tents from Onslow County EMS. That agency’s director, David Grovdahl, shared blueprints on how to build the tents at the state’s EMS website, Newell said. Grovdahl encouraged other EMS agencies to use the blueprints to make their own tents.
On Saturday, Newell sought Glass’ interest in making tents for Pasquotank-Camden EMS’ vehicles. Glass said he thought over the design and it wasn’t long before he’d finished building them.
“I had them done by Tuesday,” he said.
This week the crews have been training on how to assemble the tents, which come in kits that include about a dozen pieces of tubing, spring clamps and drop cloths. It just happens that the PVC tee fasteners that hold the tent frame to the stretcher fit perfectly around the metal tubing of a stretcher’s frame. When complete, the frame looks like the beginning of a greenhouse. The plastic drop cloth is spread over the frame and stretcher and clipped securely around the patient.
The tents can be assembled in about three minutes.
“I wanted to try to make it as simple as possible,” Glass said, of his approach to building the tents.