All is lost. The Israelites have been conquered, humiliated and forced to be servants for the people of Persia, and this isn’t the first group that has overtaken them.
The Assyrians had obliterated the Northern Kingdom, then Babylon overwhelmed Jerusalem. Persia then conquered Babylon, which inherited the people of God. The time came for many Jews to return to the Promised Land, and the king of Persia was the one signing the permission slip.
Several years after the first return to Palestine, some messengers came back to Susa in Persia to visit. Nehemiah, who worked for the king of Persia as his wine taster, asked about how things are going back home. The answer he received broke his heart.
Nehemiah wept for days. He didn’t eat. Nehemiah grieved the poor state of his home. He hurt for as long as he could, and when Nehemiah felt he had nothing else to do, he prayed.
He prayed for forgiveness, repenting for the innumerable transgressions of himself and his ancestors. He took some responsibility for the bad that was going on in Jerusalem.
After repenting, Nehemiah then invoked the promises of God. He began to beg God to remember His people. Remembering is not simply recalling it to mind, but it’s a request to do what you said.
“God, you said, ‘If we turn back to you after rebelling that you would receive us and give us back what you gave us,’” Nehemiah prayed. Nehemiah’s burden over the wall was far too big for him alone to make a difference, so he called out to the God who could change things.
“Here am I,” Nehemiah ended with a humble response to the calamity. “Lord, if you can use me, please do,” he prayed.
When a heavy burden is on our hearts, we should respond with grief and prayer and then ask, “What can I do?” So, what has the Lord laid on your heart? What keeps you up at night? Where is there a need that bothers you so profoundly, and what is God calling you to do?
Nehemiah finished praying and wrote that he was the cupbearer to the king. In the first chapter of Nehemiah, he learns of bad news, grieves the heavy burden, prays for help and then describes present reality.
Some of you reading this today know you are called to more than you’re currently doing. Be encouraged. Who you are is not who you are today. We are all in process, and if you are burdened with something, God can provide you with what you need to bless the world if you humble yourself and follow His direction.
Nehemiah ends up being the governor over the province of Jerusalem, but he starts as a cupbearer. If you want to do something significant, keep your eyes up and focus on the long game.
You may not be the governor, manager, lawyer, pastor, mentor, influencer or professional you want to be today, but that does not mean you can’t be. Step up every day to your potential. And that begins with this question: what breaks your heart?
Let God help you find that answer and, when you know that, do something about it.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.