HERTFORD — Paramedic Caitlyn Colson had never backed a trailered boat down a boat ramp and into the water until Thursday.
Learning to drive a vehicle in reverse with a trailer attached can seem intimidating at first, but Colson caught on fast.
“I loved it,” she said of the learning experience. “It was fairly easy.”
Colson is an EMT with Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services and was one of about 30 people representing local, state and federal agencies to participate in a day-long water training exercise on the Perquimans River, Thursday.
The exercise was one of Perquimans’ largest emergency response training exercises, if not the largest ever, it’s held in a while, said Julie Solesbee, the public information officer for the county EMS.
Participants included members of the Perquimans Sheriff’s office, EMS and communications departments, emergency management officials from Perquimans and Chowan counties, officers with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, a U.S. Department of Defense security team, volunteers from local fire departments, among others. Several of the agencies brought their work vessels to use in the exercise.
Underscoring how important it is to improve the interaction of the various agencies is the fact that Perquimans County sits along roughly 100 miles of shoreline, Solesbee said.
“The partnerships here are what’s critical,” she said.
The training was staged at the public boat ramp off Granby Street in Hertford and was overseen by Billy Winn, owner of Northeast Exercises, a private emergency response training firm. Winn also is the emergency management director for Gates County.
Many of the participants already had significant boat handling experience, but others not so much. While training in the afternoon included exercises and different scenarios on the water, the morning portion was less glamorous but just as important.
Representatives from the different agencies took time familiarizing the trainees about the nuances and capabilities of their boats. Winn said that aspect of the exercise was critical.
“You can have the best equipment in the world but if you can’t get out on the water safely it’s not going to benefit anyone,” Winn said.
Jarvis Winslow, the assistant emergency services coordinator for Perquimans, kicked off the vessel training by discussing Perquimans 1, which is one of three rescue boats the county owns. Winslow popped the hood to the engine compartment and discussed the particularities associated with using the winch that is attached the boat’s trailer.
After a discussion of one boat was completed, someone was tasked with backing the vessel down the boat ramp and into the water.
Behind the wheel of a county ambulance and with guidance from Winslow on the pier, Colson launched Perquimans 1 with little difficulty.
In many instances, an emergency on the water will include the response of more than one agency. Jonathan Nixon, Perquimans’s emergency management director, explained the purpose of the training as a way to foster better coordination and improve equipment familiarization between those agencies.
A few years ago, North Carolina’s Emergency Management division decided to no longer support dive operations as part of its water rescue and recovery procedures. That’s because of the risks involved with diving, which can be dangerous, Nixon said.
The emergency management focus is now on water surface operations, such as overboard or missing boaters, vessel fires, among other situations.
According to Solesbee, the training was funded by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.