Residents who fail to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest order to wear a mask while in public places like grocery stores and other businesses should not be surprised if they are asked to leave.
Battle Betts, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, says businesses have the right to ask a customer to leave if they refuse to don a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
“The governor’s order spells out the intent of the mandate and the different means for possible repercussions for noncompliance,” Betts said. “One example is that businesses that find someone that is noncompliant can ask the individual to leave the premises and that law enforcement will be able to enforce that action with a no-trespassing order for that individual.”
Betts was commenting Thursday, a day after Gov. Cooper announced his latest executive order in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Cooper announced that he was extending Phase 2 of his plan to reopen the state’s economy by another three weeks. Included in his announcement was his mandate for residents to wear face masks while in public settings.
Phase 3 of Cooper’s plan was set to take effect this week. But citing a rise in positive COVID-cases, Cooper delayed moving the state to Phase 3 of the reopening plan to July 17.
Betts said there are exceptions and/or allowances to the mask requirement for people who are not maintaining at least six feet of social distancing. For example, people with health care issues in which a face masks makes breathing difficult may be exempt. The governor’s order holds residents to the honor system when claiming health issues as a reason for not wearing a mask.
Businesses have the discretion to make other arrangements, such as curbside service, to accommodate customers who are not able to wear masks, the order states.
While some still argue the effectiveness of face coverings, Betts maintains masks are essential to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
“Face coverings have proven to be an effective method to slow the spread of the virus,” he said. “The primary function of face coverings is really to prevent the wearer from inadvertently spreading the virus to others. Wearing face coverings is an expression of care for the well-being of others, especially our most vulnerable populations.”
Vulnerable populations include residents 65 years or older, people with chronic lung, heart or kidney disease, diabetes, moderate to severe asthma and people whose bodies are immunocompromised.
By wearing a face mask, residents are easing the burden on local healthcare systems by making their number of COVID-19 cases more manageable, according to Betts.
“The primary goal as we continue to weather this storm is to assure that our health care system can sustain itself over a long period of time,” he said. “We have to make sure that people do not get sick all at the same time and overwhelm our healthcare systems.”
Statewide, the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations continues to rise, Betts said. Locally, the number of hospitalizations has leveled or declined some, he said.
“Our system has adequate current capacity to meet our ongoing needs, and the face covering mandate serves to assure we can maintain that capacity moving forward,” Betts said.
Betts does not foresee a widespread problem of residents within ARHS’ eight-county service area refusing to wear face masks.
“The entire ARHS region has been very supportive of any effort to control the spread of the virus,” he said. “We had high levels of compliance during the stay-at-home phase and most citizens are staying within the current limits on inside groups of 10 or less, and outside groups of 25 or less in the safer-at-home phase.
“I believe that most people will understand that this is a necessary step on our path back to a sense of normalcy, which we all long for,” he said.