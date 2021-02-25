Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts said he appreciated the praise he received at Tuesday’s Board of Public Health meeting for the agency’s handling of COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Yet, he cautioned there is more work to be done.
“We’ve got a lot to do,” Betts told board members.
Board members expressed their gratitude for Betts and the health agency’s work the last two months to vaccinate residents in ARHS’ eight-county service area. A number of those who’ve received vaccinations are residents of Virginia. Board member Monte Thompson said the fact that Virginians were coming to northeastern North Carolina to get vaccinated is a compliment.
“I think it’s a testament to how well it was done,” said Thompson. “I think you rolled it (the vaccines) out here about as good as it could get done.”
ARHS has modified its COVID-19 vaccination program to limit the shots to residents of the health agency’s North Carolina service area.
About a third of the population within the agency’s service area had received the first dose of vaccine as of Friday. Betts said ARHS personnel are using all means possible to get vaccinations to people who need them. That includes vaccinating residents at their homes when they receive home-delivered meals.
Betts, while providing an update on COVID-19 and the vaccination program, also discussed concerns about future health care trends.
One aspect is communicable diseases and how COVID-19 has brought that threat to the forefront. ARHS will need more funding in the future to curb this growing threat, he warned.
“COVID-19 has shined a bright light on the needs for more communicable disease funding,” he said.
Betts encouraged Board of Health members to learn more about House Bill 61, a state bill that allocates millions of dollars to public health agencies to address the rise in communicable diseases.
According to the bill, the number of communicable disease cases statewide has risen 200% in the last 10 years. The bill provides $36 million each for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The money would be directed to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which would in each of the funded years divide $18 million among the state’s public health departments. Betts said AHRS’ share of that money would be about $1.7 million for communicable disease treatment and prevention.
DHHS would disburse the remaining $18 million each year to the counties based on percentage of state population served by their local health department. The bill is currently before the House Appropriations Committee and has more than 30 sponsors, none of whom represent northeastern North Carolina.
ARHS also has received an additional $2.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, Betts announced. The money can be carried forward to the end of fiscal year 2024. Betts hopes the funds can be used toward supporting other ARHS programs, such as diabetes care, that have been overshadowed by the agency’s response to the pandemic.
Another challenge for ARHS is managing the strain that the vaccination program has put on the agency’s personnel.
“This has literally hit all eight counties at the same time,” Betts said, describing how his team is adjusting to having to send personnel to vaccination clinics in several counties on the same day.
“We need to make sure our public health infrastructure is strong,” he said.
Another significant challenge confronting Betts is ramping up the agency’s education outreach to gain people’s trust in the vaccines. Health officials are still seeing many residents who are reluctant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thompson, who represents Hertford County on the board, had earlier raised this issue by expressing concern about the number of hospital workers who say they won’t get vaccinated.
Betts praised the assistance of the North Carolina National Guard support teams, which include four medics each who have assisted in administering the vaccinations. He said the National Guard personnel are scheduled to wrap up their local operations on March 5.
Betts also thanked Herb Mullen, director of the Inter-County Public Transit Authority for providing transportation for residents to vaccination sites.
Also assisting ARHS with the clinics have been nursing students from College of The Albemarle.
“It’s good real time experience for them,” he said. “They’ll be better nurses for the experience.”