Albemarle Regional Health Services was reporting 31 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including nine in Pasquotank County.
That’s an increase of five cases of the respiratory disease from Monday, when ARHS was reporting 26 cases. Bertie added two new lab-confirmed cases and Currituck and Hertford each added one case.
But the key words there are “lab-confirmed.”
The actual number of those with COVID-19 could actually be higher, according to ARHS.
“The number of people with lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region does not reflect the number of people who have actually been infected — or who are carrying the virus without symptoms,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release Monday.
Betts noted that “asymptomatic” and “pre-symptomatic” transmission of COVID-19 — meaning transmission by someone with no symptoms or showing symptoms before they’re diagnosed — are major factors in the disease’s spread. He also said research has shown the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 can be passed from person to person up to three days before symptoms actually appear.
“The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading very easily between people — even in the ARHS region,” Betts said.
ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said research in fact has shown that as many as 25 percent of COVID-19 cases may be persons who may be asymptomatic, meaning they’re not showing symptoms of the disease.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Tuesday was 3,221. Thus far, 46 people, including one in Bertie County and one in Hertford County, have died from the respiratory disease. That’s 13 more deaths than were reported on Monday.
Mecklenburg County continued to report the largest number of cases: 810 and six deaths. Wake County is next, reporting 336 cases and no deaths. Durham has reported 205 cases with one death.
Betts noted that the state will continue to track and release the number of lab-confirmed cases. However, there are “many people with COVID-19” who will not be included in the daily counts, he said.
Those uncounted cases will include people who had minimal or no symptoms and did not receive a COVID-19 test; people who had symptoms but did not seek medical care; people who sought medical care for symptoms but were not tested; and people with COVID-19 for whom testing didn’t detect the disease.
Betts said as the number of those from the first three groups increases, the counts of lab-confirmed cases will “increasingly provide a limited picture of infections in the state.” Underhill added that because those from the first three groups won’t be included in case counts, “an accurate number (of cases) will be impossible to quantify.”
On the other hand, is it also possible some people diagnosed with COVID-19 by a physician, but not receiving a lab-confirmed test, might not have the disease?
“Health care providers are using their best clinical judgment based on case definition and guidance as well as ruling out other possibilities, like the flu, to diagnose COVID-19,” Underhill said in response to that question. “They are using their best clinical judgment with each case.”
According to ARHS, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person, typically by one of the following ways:
• People who are in close contact with an infected person, usually within 6 feet.
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.
• By touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching ones own eyes, nose or mouth.
• By inhaling droplets from the air expelled from the mouths or noses of infected people nearby.
That’s why ARHS continues to urge residents to practice guidelines set out in Gov. Cooper’s stay-at-home order. Those guidelines encourage staying at home except for essential work or to visit essential businesses like the grocery store; to exercise outdoors; or to help a family member. Residents are also encouraged to not gather in groups of more than 10 people and to stay at least 6 feet apart from others.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with underlying health problems, the disease can cause pneumonia or death.