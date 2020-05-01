The regional health director said Friday the Albemarle is finally “flattening the curve” on COVID-19 cases, and he thanked area residents for practicing social distancing and other measures to make it happen.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts Jr. said in a press release that only one third of the positive COVID-19 cases reported in the eight-county health district are still active.
He credited area residents’ sanitization and social distancing practices for the development.
“As we continue to navigate this public health pandemic, we are grateful to our community for continuing to practice preventive measures to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Betts said.
According to ARHS data, 151 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the eight counties in ARHS service district. Of that number, 52 are considered active cases and 94 involve persons who’ve recovered from the disease. Five people have died from complications associated with the disease, the latest in Perquimans County on Thursday.
Pasquotank County had the biggest ratio of virus patients who’ve recovered versus number of cases. Of the county’s 36 reported cases, 32 involve patient recovery, 88 percent.
Betts said he knows following social distancing measures hasn’t been easy.
“We know residents may be growing weary of social distancing measures and the stay-at-home order; however, it is working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and we encourage community members to continue following the guidelines issued by NCDHHS,” Battle said. “Your actions are saving lives — thank you.”
Betts said residents continuing to follow those preventive measures — staying home when they’re sick, washing their hands frequently with soap and water, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, keeping at least six feet away from others, avoiding handshakes and hugs, and wearing a mask when in public — would keep the positive trends headed in their current direction.
“Public health interventions are and will continue to be an important tool to reduce transmission and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “ARHS is continuing to ask our community citizens to be vigilant in practicing preventive and safety measures that will help prevent the spread of the virus.
In a related development, Betts announced Friday that a second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 had been reported in Camden County. The person is in isolation and ARHS is conducting contact tracing measures to determine those with whom the person may have had close contact, Betts said.
Up until this week, Camden was one of the few remaining counties in North Carolina without a reported COVID-19 case. An ARHS official had said, however, that there “very likely” were already cases of COVID-19 in Camden that just hadn’t been confirmed by a lab.
The 151 cases in ARHS’ eight-county district don’t include 16 in Dare County, which has its own health department. Dare reported a 16th case of the virus on Friday after weeks of having 15 cases. One person has died from COVID-19 in Dare.
Dare begins a phased entry plan for the county’s 25,000 non-resident property owners on Monday. Owners with a valid entry permit and matching government ID whose names begin with a letter between A and I can enter Monday.
Those meeting that criteria and with last names beginning with a letter between J-R can enter Wednesday. The remainder can enter on Friday.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 10,923 on Friday, an increase of 404 from Thursday. The number of COVID-19 deaths climbed to 399, an increase of 21 from Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 547, one more than Thursday. The number of completed tests reported to DHHS, meanwhile, rose to 133,832, an increase of 5,796.