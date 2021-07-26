For the second straight week, both the number of new COVID-19 cases and active virus cases rose in the eight-county public health district.
Data released by Albemarle Regional Health Services on Friday shows the number of new cases in the region rose by 68 last week, pushing the region's total case count past 13,000. That's 18 more than the 50 new cases reported the week before.
The number of active COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, increased to 81. That's 25 more than the 56 reported the week before. Four counties accounted for the bulk of the active cases: Pasquotank (19), Perquimans (15), Chowan (13) and Currituck (12).
In addition, the region’s positive test rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — again climbed for the third straight week, climbing to 5.5% — an increase of 1.33% for the week ending July 17. The number of COVID tests administered, meanwhile, rose to 1,050, about 141 more than during the week ending July 17.
ARHS did not report any new COVID-19 related deaths in the region last week.
ARHS said the COVID outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation — the third since the pandemic began — rose to 20 cases. Seventeen residents and three staff members at the skilled nursing home have tested positive for the virus, ARHS said.
ARHS Director Battle Betts said in his weekly update on Friday that the region is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
"We have seen a recent increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the region," he said, adding that with schools preparing to start the new year next month, "now is the time to get your vaccine."
ARHS' vaccination numbers for last week were mixed.
While the regional health department and its partners administered 554 additional first doses of vaccine last week — more than the 407 first doses administered the week before — fewer second doses, or single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, were administered last week. According to ARHS data, 522 second or single J&J doses were administered, down from the 739 administered the week before.
The additional vaccinations did increase the number of first doses administered in the region to 74,483, the equivalent of 54.59% of all residents 12 and older. The number of second doses administered rose to 73,588, roughly 53.933% of the 12 and older population.
Betts said people who remain unvaccinated remain at risk of infection by the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Federal health officials say the variant is responsible for the recent surge in COVID cases nationwide, and a pathologist at East Carolina University's Brody Medical School of Medicine recently cited the variant for a fifth of weekly positive tests for COVID in eastern North Carolina.
Betts said ARHS is encouraging residents who have not been vaccinated to wear a face mask "at all times in public spaces."
ARHS continues to administer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at its eight county health departments.