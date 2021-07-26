The region’s public health director said Friday that COVID-19 infections are again rising as both the number of new cases and active cases rose in the eight counties for the second straight week.
Data released Friday by Albemarle Regional Health Services shows the number of new cases in the region increased by 68 last week, pushing the region’s total cases past 13,000. That’s 18 more new cases than the 50 reported the week before.
The number of active COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, increased to 81. That’s 25 more than the 56 reported the week before. Four counties accounted for the bulk of the active cases: Pasquotank (19), Perquimans (15), Chowan (13) and Currituck (12).
In addition, the region’s positive test rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — climbed again for the third straight week, rising to 5.5% — an increase of 1.33% for the week ending July 17.
ARHS Director Battle Betts said in his weekly update on Friday that “we have seen a recent increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the region.” Nearly all of those infections were caused by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, he said Monday.
“Statewide, we are seeing over 90% of the new cases are of the Delta variety,” he said.
And just like what’s happening nationally, nearly all of those now contracting the virus in the region are unvaccinated.
According to Betts, data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show fewer than 1% of new infections in the state are happening to persons who’ve been fully vaccinated — so-called “breakthrough” cases.
“Almost all viral transmission is now in unvaccinated people,” he said Monday. “In addition, based on case investigations, there are no severe cases (of COVID-19) in individuals who have been vaccinated; hospitalizations and severe illness are exclusively unvaccinated individuals.”
ARHS did not report any new COVID-19 related deaths in the region last week.
ARHS said the COVID outbreak at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation — the third since the pandemic began — rose to 20 cases. Seventeen residents and three staff members at the skilled nursing home have now tested positive for the virus, ARHS said.
ARHS’ vaccination numbers for last week, meanwhile, were mixed.
While the regional health department and its partners administered 554 additional first doses of vaccine last week — more than the 407 first doses administered the week before — fewer second doses, or single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, were administered. According to ARHS data, 522 second or single J&J doses were administered, down from the 739 administered the week before.
The additional vaccinations did increase the number of first doses administered in the region to 74,483, the equivalent of 54.59% of all residents 12 and older. The number of second doses administered rose to 73,588, roughly 53.933% of the 12 and older population.
Betts said ARHS is urging residents who have not yet been vaccinated to ask questions and research the vaccines that are available. They’re also encouraged to talk to their doctor or to call their county health department and talk with a nurse.
“It is important to protect yourself and your loved ones from this virus and the vaccine is the most effective way to do so,” he said.
It’s also critical to “complete the vaccine series” once you’ve started it, Betts said, meaning get a second shot if the vaccine you’ve chosen calls for one.
“Data has shown that the vaccine does work well against the Delta variant if both doses are completed,” he said. “While there may be mild breakthrough infection in some cases, the vaccine is extremely effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization.”
Betts said ARHS is also encouraging residents who have not been vaccinated to wear a face mask “at all times in public spaces.”
ARHS continues to administer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at its eight county health departments.