It’s a matter of when the coronavirus hits the area and not if.
That’s what officials from Albemarle Regional Health Services advised local leaders from Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County and Camden County Monday night.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Pasquotank or Camden counties, ARHS Director Battle Betts told officials.
However, the virus will eventually affect the region, he said. That’s why it’s important to take measures now to help slow the spread of coronavirus, he said. Doing so will help health care providers better serve those that become infected.
ARHS officials said that around 80 percent of people who become infected with coronavirus are able to weather the virus at home. It’s people over age 60 and those with underlining medical conditions who are most at risk.
“People are going to get sick, and I will say it again, people are going to get sick,” Betts said. “We just need try to protect those folks that are the most vulnerable and that the virus will affect the hardest.”
Measures that have been put in place, like closing schools and limiting large public events, will help slow the spread of the virus but Betts said those measures will only work if people adhere to them.
The ARHS officials said all 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have been traced to a traveler or a person who came into contact with a traveler. Thus far, there has been no “community spread” of the disease in the state. Community spread of an illness happens when the illness’ source isn’t known.
“The long-term implications of people conforming to these 14-day periods of self-isolation is of great concern,” Betts said. “As American citizens, we are not used to our freedom of movement being infringed upon. This is going to be a marathon and not a sprint. It’s not going to go away tomorrow.”
Gov. Roy Cooper on Sunday ordered the state’s schools be closed until March 30. But those closures could be extended, Betts said.
“I think the school system proclamation, I think that is just wading into the water,” Betts said. “We are looking at beyond two weeks here. We really are.”
Health officials are actively testing for the virus in the county but Betts did not have an exact number on the number of patients who have been tested. Having a fever is “crucial” to being tested. All those tested are asked to self-quarantine until test results come back.
“Anybody that meets the case definition (of having the virus), we have the resources to test them,” Betts said. “There are a lot of people that are wheeling up and saying, ‘I need a test.’ But we are not doing that. If you meet the case definition, you will be tested.”
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said contingency plans are in place in the event Sentara Albemarle Medical Center reaches capacity. The state’s Emergency Operation Center also has a supply of ventilators that can be dispatched to the state’s hospitals.
“We have alternative care facilities identified,” Saunders said. “If the hospital were to fill up, that doesn’t mean we don’t have another location we could move to. It’s in our plan. The state of North Carolina also has a plan.’’