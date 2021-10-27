Battle Betts said he had good news to report to Albemarle Regional Health Service’s governing body Tuesday.
“We’re down to 300 active cases” of COVID-19, Betts told members of the ARHS Board of Health. “That’s the lowest we’ve been probably since the mid-point of August. Things are trending much, much better.”
At the beginning of the month, ARHS reported 504 active cases in the eight-county region. That represents a 40% decrease since Oct. 1.
Betts, who is the health department’s director, said he’s hopeful the downward trend continues.
“The trend is going down,” he said.
Another positive in the region’s fight against COVID-19 is the number of cases being treated at area emergency rooms has “fallen off a cliff,” Betts said.
That is a much welcome sign, given the burden COVID-19 has put on hospital systems, he said.
“We’re still in it,” Betts cautioned, that the disease has not gone away. “Not saying we’re over it.”
Since ARHS began administering COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year, about 3,000 residents have received the Pfizer-brand shots, Betts said. Of those, about 1,500 people ages 65 and older have received a Pfizer booster shot, according to ARHS.
With recent emergency-use approval for a Moderna booster, Betts is anticipating more residents to get a third shot.
Betts said the health department is about begin a more robust booster shot campaign. That’s because most people — as many as tens of thousands — in the agency’s eight-county service area received the Moderna brand vaccine.
ARHS announced Tuesday that next week it will begin hosting drive-thru Moderna booster shot clinics for people ages 65 and older and those younger who either have underlying medical conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
While federal health officials have authorized health providers to offer booster vaccines that are different from the one residents originally received, ARHS said next week’s mass clinics will be for residents who received the two-shot series of the Moderna vaccine at least six months ago.
Residents seeking a booster dose of either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine should make an appointment with the health department in their county, ARHS said.
Betts also said his agency is preparing to vaccinate children ages 5-11, but he told the board ARHS is still awaiting federal approval to begin the pediatric program. Once up and running, the health department will work with area school districts to help administer the vaccinations, Betts said. He expects vaccinations for children to be approved within the next couple of weeks.
ARHS will hold Moderna clinics in each of the eight counties it serves, starting with one Monday at the Gates County Health Department at 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.