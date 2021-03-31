Even when most people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, expect many of the precautions to curb the disease to remain good health habits, the region’s health director told local officials Monday.
Battle Betts, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, was among the presenters at Monday’s joint meeting of Elizabeth City City Council and the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners.
In response to a question from Mayor Bettie Parker about whether things will be able to return to normal once enough people have been vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to the virus, Betts was philosophical.
“I think ‘normal’ will be a ‘new normal,’” he said.
Betts noted that the region has seen “historically low” numbers of flu cases this year, and he credits the “3 Ws” — frequent hand-washing, wearing a face covering and waiting at 6 feet of distance — for making that happen. All three have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Good infection control is always a good idea,” Betts said.
Even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, he said, it will remain a good idea for people to stay home when they are sick. The availability of work-from-home options for many jobs makes that more feasible than ever before, he said.
Later, in response to a question from The Daily Advance regarding whether public policy should help workers be able to stay home when they are sick, Betts said he would be in favor of “public policy that would provide a supportive environment to incentivize people to stay home when they are sick.”
“Enhanced sick leave policies similar to FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) policies that have been enacted would provide protections to people that have to miss work due to a documented illness,” he said.
Frequent hand washing and maintaining some degree of social distance also may become long-term habits that could have a positive effect in slowing the spread of communicable diseases, he said.
He also noted that wearing a face covering when you are sick will remain a good idea.
Betts also updated officials Monday on current COVID case levels and vaccination efforts in the region.
“We’re going in the right direction,” he said, referring to the decline in the number of active cases.
As of Friday, there were only 97 active cases in ARHS’ eight-county health district, a quarter of them in Pasquotank. Just two months ago, there 1,209 active cases in the region, 317 of them in Pasquotank.
Betts said more than a third of adults in Pasquotank have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine. All eight ARHS counties have good vaccination rates, and Pasquotank has been in the top five for vaccination percentage among all counties statewide, he said.
Because vaccination efforts have gone so well, ARHS stopping offering first doses of the vaccine at mass clinics this week, switching to administering them by appointment only. Betts said that by the end of April ARHS hopes to be able to stand down its mass clinics for second doses as well.
ARHS hopes to get a supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which only requires one dose — in a couple of weeks, Betts said. When that happens the agency might set up mass clinics to administer that vaccine, he said.
ARHS has been able to stay well ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper’s planned phases for distributing the vaccine, Betts said.
Community partnerships have helped greatly, he said. The Albemarle Commission, he said, has reached out through its Meals on Wheels programs to offer vaccinations along with hot meals.
College of The Albemarle’s health sciences programs under the leadership of Robin Harris have provided tremendous support, Betts said. The vaccination drive has provided a once-in-a-generation opportunity for nursing students, and those students have done “Herculean work” under a wide range of weather conditions, he said.
ARHS has had great support from emergency management, law enforcement, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, the National Guard and Elizabeth City State University, he said. ECSU has provided a freezer needed for ultra-low-temperature storage of the vaccine, he said.
The health department has been doing community outreach to promote vaccination through churches, community groups, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and housing authorities in area counties, Betts said.
County Commissioner Sean Lavin said he had heard great things about the COVID-19 vaccination clinics that ARHS has conducted. They have gone very smoothly and served a lot of people, he said.
County Manager Sparty Hammett agreed. “Great job,” Hammett said.