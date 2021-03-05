Supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are finally catching up with demand, the region’s health director said Friday. So much so, anyone in the region who wants the vaccine will soon be able to get it.
“Our vaccine campaign continues to make great strides in vaccinating our community members,” Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts said in a press release. “We look forward to moving into phases 4 and 5 over the coming weeks.”
Currently, ARHS has been targeting health care workers, persons over age 65 and essential workers for the vaccine. On March 24, however, ARHS will also begin targeting adults in Phase 4 — those, who regardless of age, are at increased risk of severe illness because they suffer from diseases like cancer, heart conditions or diabetes. Adults in Phase 5 are those who want the vaccine.
ARHS is able to expand the vaccine to other groups because of increasing supplies. Just this past week, for example, the single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson — the third now authorized in the U.S. — began its rollout across the country.
“We anticipate supply will continue to expand across the state and nation, and the state will adjust phases accordingly,” Betts said. “We look forward to serving all ARHS residents 18 and older who want the vaccine.”
More than a quarter of adults in the eight-county region have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than a third have gotten at least one dose, according to ARHS data.
ARHS administered another 1,860 first doses of vaccine this week. Combined with the 7,900 administered by its partners in the region, 45,578 first doses have now administered in the eight counties. That’s more than 36% of adults ages 18 and older in the region.
ARHS administered 2,896 second doses of vaccine this week. Combined with the 3,700 administered by its partners, 32,471 second doses have been administered in the region. That’s nearly 26% of all adults in the eight counties.
The health department also released its schedule of vaccine clinics for next week.
A first-dose clinic will be held at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road, Maple, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies run out.
First- and second-dose clinics will also be held Wednesday at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford. Hours are also 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or until supplies end. Second doses will be administered to those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Feb. 12, ARHS said.
First- and second-dose clinics will be held on Thursday at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates; and Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. All clinics but the Elizabeth City one are from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or when supplies end. The Elizabeth City clinic will be those same morning hours, plus from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses will be administered to those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Feb. 12, ARHS said.
First- and second-dose clinics will also be held on Friday at Bertie High School and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park. Hours at the high school are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or when supplies end. Hours at the aviation park will be those same morning hours, plus from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses will be administered to those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Feb. 13, ARHS said.
ARHS continued to insist that only persons living in the eight counties and who are members of Groups 1,2 or 3 attend the first-dose clinics. Persons not meeting the criteria will be asked to leave, the agency said.
ARHS also said those seeking a second dose don’t have to return to the same clinic where they received the first dose. As long as you have your vaccine card, you can receive the second dose at any ARHS clinic. Those not bringing their vaccine card could experience delays or be turned away. ARHS said the cards are needed to ensure persons receive the same vaccine for both doses.
If you received a first dose at another provider like Walgreens or CVS, you should return there for your second dose, ARHS said.
The agency also asked persons showing up for first or second doses not to arrive before 8:30 a.m. Those doing so may be asked to leave by law enforcement, the agency said.
ARHS said it also is starting a wait list for persons in the region who need the vaccine. The agency asked those who want the vaccine or who know someone who does to fill out the contact information on the ARHS website at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ARHSCOVIDWaitList.
ARHS also reported two COVID-19-related deaths this week, one in Hertford County and other in Pasquotank County. Both persons were over 65 and unrelated to any ongoing facility outbreak of the virus. A total of 251 residents of the eight-county region have died of complications from the virus.
ARHS also reported Friday that facility outbreaks at Albemarle District Jail, Brookdale Senior Living, Rivers Correctional Institution and Brian Center-Hertford have been resolved. ARHS reported only six ongoing outbreaks at area nursing homes, assisted living facilities and prison/jail facilities. Of those outbreaks, Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation and Bertie Correctional Institution are the largest.