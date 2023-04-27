...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 10 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Bicyclist, 90, struck by vehicle on N. Road Street
A 90-year-old bicyclist was transported to Norfolk for treatment after being struck by a vehicle, Wednesday.
According to police emergency radio, a 90-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle near Captain D’s in the 1230 block of N. Road Street, Wednesday. The accident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services incident report. The bicyclist was the only person involved to be treated for injuries.
The report does not identify the man's name but said he suffered a head injury and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and stabilized, before being flown by Nightingale Air Ambulance to a hospital in Virginia.
A Pasquotank-Camden EMS official said the man’s condition was critical, as he suffered head, neck and eye injuries. The man was struck by a compact-type vehicle.