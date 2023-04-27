A 90-year-old bicyclist was transported to Norfolk for treatment after being struck by a vehicle, Wednesday.

According to police emergency radio, a 90-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle near Captain D’s in the 1230 block of N. Road Street, Wednesday. The accident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services incident report. The bicyclist was the only person involved to be treated for injuries.