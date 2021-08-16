A bidding war is currently underway for a Pasquotank owned parcel in Kitty Hawk that’s already raised the price to over $150,000 more than the property is appraised.
Pasquotank listed the almost half-acre parcel on Putter Lane at $250,000 but the latest offer stands at $300,450.
The county earlier rejected an offer for $150,000 but commissioners approved a $200,000 bid from Route 168 Portfolio on July 12.
That bid started the mandated upset bid process and the county received an offer of $224,568 from Varthak Ventures on July 21 and a bid of $210,050 from Essay LLC a day later.
The county then informed Route 168 Portfolio and Essay of the bid from Varthak and Route 168 Portfolio offered Pasquo-tank $250,000 for the property.
That started another round of the upset bid process and Essay offered $265,000 for the property while Route 168 Portfolio submitted a bid of $280,539. Essay then submitted another bid of $300,450.
A third round of the upset bid process started Friday and ends in 10 days. The property is appraised at $144,000.
“This is an excellent thing for the county,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “We are now over 100 percent higher than the first bid of $150,000 that we received for the property.”
The half-acre parcel is near a larger parcel and building that the county owns that is also for sale. The county owns a 32,000-square-foot building on a six-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk that it has listed for sale at $7.5 million.
The Kitty Hawk building had been leased to Sentara Healthcare, which operated an urgent care facility and other medical offices at the location before closing them in 2017.
The county has owned the two properties since 2000 and the sale is the result of the lease buyout agreement with Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare that was announced last November.
That deal also releases Sentara from its 30-year lease with the county for Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Sentara plans to build a new $158 million hospital in the city to replace the current hospital.
The agreement announced in November also calls for Sentara to put an additional $38 million in escrow to pay Sentara’s lease payments to the county, along with other associated costs, at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built.
Once Sentara moves into the new hospital, the county will retain ownership of the current SAMC facility as well as receive the remaining escrow funds, which are expected to be between $28 million and $32 million.
Hammett said there has been interest in the building in Kitty Hawk but that county has received no offers on the property.
“We have had people look at and we have had people call about it,” Hammett said.