Along with the whole nation and much of the world, Elizabeth City was abuzz Saturday with news that Joe Biden had been declared the winner in America's closely contested presidential election.
Terry Gordon, 66, of Elizabeth City, said he was happy Biden had been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race, appreciating the president-elect's message of national unity.
"President Biden talked about bringing the whole country together without any partiality or divisions," Gordon said. "I'm looking for a more unified United States."
Gordon, who was enjoying a family picnic at Charles Creek Park Saturday afternoon, said one of the main policy goals he hopes Biden will pursue is maintaining the Affordable Care Act and working with members of both parties to improve the health care law.
"It needs some improvements," Gordon said. "Hopefully the Republicans and the Democrats can come together to make some improvements."
As the nation continues to deal with issues of racial justice, Gordon said he hopes Biden will set a consistent tone of unity and of a commitment to justice for everyone.
"To me all it takes is one," Gordon said. "One can encourage two, and two can encourage hundreds. And encouragement really starts from the president."
Tommy Whitehurst, 64, who was taking advantage of Saturday's warm and fair weather to get in a walk through his neighborhood, said he, too, was pleased about the outcome of the presidential election.
"I'm glad Mr. Biden did win," Whitehurst said. "Somebody had to win and somebody had to lose, but I chose Biden."
Whitehurst said he thought one of President Donald Trump's biggest mistakes was not launching a more aggressive battle against the coronavirus right away.
"I believe he could have done more than he did with the corona at the onset of hearing about it," Whitehurst said.
There should have been much more widespread testing at the very beginning, he said.
Not everyone was pleased with news Biden had been declared the winner of the election.
John Lavelle, 55, of South Mills, described himself as "not pleased at all" with the results.
"I just find it hard to believe that Biden could get elected," said Lavelle, who was sitting in the back of a pickup truck with his Labrador retriever while members of his family shopped in Walmart.
Biden didn't do much active campaigning, Lavelle said.
And he agrees with a frequent charge of President Trump's that Biden has problems with his mental acuity despite frequent assurances from the now president-elect and the media that he does not.
"I'm disgusted with the media for not allowing the Hunter Biden laptop to be more of an issue," Lavelle said.
He said the issue of alleged corruption by Biden's son — trumpeted by President Trump and his Republican allies in the waning days of the campaign — should have been taken more seriously, especially given its potential impact on foreign policy under the incoming Biden administration.
Lavelle said he believes Biden won't be tough enough in foreign policy, especially when it comes to U.S.' relationship with China.
"We're going to be sold out to China," he said. "He won't stand up to China. We'll be back to where they were — them walking all over us."
Lavelle said if Republicans retain control of the U.S. Senate — right now both Democrats and the GOP control 48 seats with two seats in Georgia to be decided in runoff elections in January — he won't stress too much over a Biden presidency.
"We'll get through it," Lavelle said. "We had eight years of Obama."
Lavelle said he does think there were suspicious trends in how the election was carried out.
"I don't trust everything that has gone on," he said.
As an example he cited the way Trump appeared to have a lead in Michigan but then that lead quickly vanished once mail ballots were counted.
"That being said, nothing is going to change," Lavelle said.
He doesn't believe any of the court challenges the Trump campaign plans to launch against the election result will make any difference. In the end, Biden will be certified as the winner of the presidential election, he said.
But that's OK. "I'm not going to die the day they certify Biden," he said.
Lavelle said that "sadly" he doesn't see much chance of the country becoming more unified under a Biden presidency.
"If you voted for Biden, I love you man — that's democracy," Lavelle said. "But it's never going to be OK in a Democrat's eyes that I like Trump."